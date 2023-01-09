Tesco 6 Vegetable Spring Rolls 216G
One vegetable spring roll
- Energy
- 387kJ
-
- 93kcal
- 5%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 5.0g
- 7%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 0.5g
- 3%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 0.9g
- 1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.22g
- 4%of the reference intake
medium
low
low
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1075kJ / 257kcal
Product Description
- Mixed vegetables seasoned with ginger and garlic wrapped in pastry.
- A Taste of China Crunchy vegetables in aromatic spices, wrapped in crispy pastry
- Pack size: 216G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Carrot, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Rapeseed Oil, Red Pepper, Soya Bean, White Cabbage, Rice Flour, Water Chestnut, Water, Bean Sprouts, Onion, Ginger Purée, Potato Starch, Sugar, Salt, Sesame Oil, Garlic Purée, Dextrose, Yeast Extract, Stabiliser (Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose), Wheat, Rice Starch, Fennel, Cinnamon Powder, Cane Molasses, Black Pepper, Maltodextrin, Aniseed, White Pepper, Mushroom Powder, Clove Powder.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. This product has been previously frozen and restored to chill temperature under carefully controlled conditions. It is still suitable for freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 14 mins Place product onto a wire rack over a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Turn halfway through cooking. Do not reheat.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 20 mins Place product onto a wire rack over a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Turn halfway through cooking. Do not reheat.
Number of uses
6 Servings
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket Sleeve. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
216g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One vegetable spring roll (36g)
|Energy
|1075kJ / 257kcal
|387kJ / 93kcal
|Fat
|14.0g
|5.0g
|Saturates
|1.3g
|0.5g
|Carbohydrate
|27.1g
|9.8g
|Sugars
|2.5g
|0.9g
|Fibre
|1.8g
|0.6g
|Protein
|4.8g
|1.7g
|Salt
|0.61g
|0.22g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2023
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.