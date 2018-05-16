We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Bbq Pizza Topper 190G

Tesco Bbq Pizza Topper 190G
£1.25
£0.66/100g

1/2 of a jar (95g)

Energy
278kJ
65kcal
3%of the reference intake
Fat
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Saturates
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Sugars
8.6g

medium

10%of the reference intake
Salt
0.36g

medium

6%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 292kJ / 69kcal

Product Description

  • Barbecue pizza sauce.
  • Sweet & Smokey The perfect pizza sauce with a tangy BBQ flavour
  • Pack size: 190G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Tomato Purée (23%) (Tomato Paste, Water), Sugar, Molasses, Modified Maize Starch, Concentrated Apple Juice, Malt Vinegar (Barley), Garlic Purée, Salt, Smoked Paprika, Barley Malt Extract, Soya Bean, Paprika, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Chilli Powder, Smoke Flavouring, Spirit Vinegar, Starter Culture.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 14 days. Store in a cool dry place.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Jar. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

190g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a jar (95g)
Energy292kJ / 69kcal278kJ / 65kcal
Fat<0.1g<0.1g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate15.3g14.6g
Sugars9.0g8.6g
Fibre1.0g1.0g
Protein1.2g1.1g
Salt0.38g0.36g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
