Tesco Bbq Pizza Topper 190G

Typical values per 100g: Energy 292kJ / 69kcal
Product Description
- Barbecue pizza sauce.
- Sweet & Smokey The perfect pizza sauce with a tangy BBQ flavour
- Pack size: 190G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Water, Tomato Purée (23%) (Tomato Paste, Water), Sugar, Molasses, Modified Maize Starch, Concentrated Apple Juice, Malt Vinegar (Barley), Garlic Purée, Salt, Smoked Paprika, Barley Malt Extract, Soya Bean, Paprika, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Chilli Powder, Smoke Flavouring, Spirit Vinegar, Starter Culture.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 14 days. Store in a cool dry place.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Recycling info
Jar. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
190g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a jar (95g)
|Energy
|292kJ / 69kcal
|278kJ / 65kcal
|Fat
|<0.1g
|<0.1g
|Saturates
|<0.1g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|15.3g
|14.6g
|Sugars
|9.0g
|8.6g
|Fibre
|1.0g
|1.0g
|Protein
|1.2g
|1.1g
|Salt
|0.38g
|0.36g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
