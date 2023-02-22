Cadbury Creme Egg White 40G

Yummy!
These are unreal. Delicious but constantly out of stock!!
yum yum
tastes good prefer these way more than the normal creme eggs. the goo goes well with the white chocolate
Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Whey Powder (from Milk), Milk Fat, Glucose Syrup, Invert Sugar Syrup, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Dried Egg Whites, Flavourings, Colour (Paprika Extract)
Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.
40g ℮
