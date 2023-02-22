We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Clubcard Price

Cadbury Creme Egg White 40G

Write a review
Cadbury Creme Egg White 40G

This product is available for delivery or collection until 10/04/23

£0.60
£1.50/100g

This product is available for delivery or collection until 10/04/23

Product Description

  • White chocolate egg with a soft fondant centre (47 %).
  • Cocoa Life
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 40G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Whey Powder (from Milk), Milk Fat, Glucose Syrup, Invert Sugar Syrup, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Dried Egg Whites, Flavourings, Colour (Paprika Extract)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Eggs, Milk, Soya

Storage

Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.

Name and address

  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

  • Not completely satisfied? Please contact us: Freephone 0800 818181 (UK only).
  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Freephone 1-800 678708
  • Malahide Road,
  • Coolock,
  • Dublin 5.
  • www.cadbury.co.uk

Net Contents

40g ℮

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Yummy!

5 stars

These are unreal. Delicious but constantly out of stock!!

yum yum

5 stars

tastes good prefer these way more than the normal creme eggs. the goo goes well with the white chocolate

