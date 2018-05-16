Cinnamon Kitchen Old Delhi Butter Chicken 600G

Product Description
- Basmati Rice with Turmeric and Flavoured with Lemon Juice and Lemon Zest Potatoes in a Mildly Spiced Tomato and Onion Sauce with Garam Masala A Mildly Spiced Smoky Tomato, Cream and Butter Curry with Marinated Chicken Breast Topped with Ginger, Green Chillies and Black Onion Seeds
- Since Cinnamon Kitchen opened it has established itself as one of the finest modern Indian restaurants in London.
- Bringing the essence of this fine dining experience into your own home, Cinnamon Kitchen continues to challenge the status quo by fusing the spice of the subcontinent with the finest ingredients and British culinary traditions to create modern dishes that remain classic and timeless.
- We hope you enjoy!
- Chilli rating - mild - 1
- Pack size: 600G
Information
Ingredients
Turmeric and Lemon Rice (34%): Cooked Basmati Rice (88%) (Water, Basmati Rice), Onions, Lemon Juice (2.5%), Toasted Sesame Oil, Ginger Purée, Salt, Lemon Zest, Curry Leaves, Black Mustard Seeds, Cumin Seeds, Turmeric, Whole Black Cardamom Seeds, Cracked Black Pepper, Crushed Red Chillies, Bombay Aloo (33%): Potatoes (47%), Tomatoes (24%), Onions (15%), Rapeseed Oil, Ginger Purée, Cane Sugar, Tomato Paste, Ground Coriander, Green Chillies, Salt, Turmeric, Garlic Purée, Tamarind Extract, Coriander, Black Mustard Seeds, Ground Cumin, Cornflour, Curry Leaves, Ground Garam Masala (Roasted Coriander, Roasted Cumin, Black Pepper, Cinnamon, Mace, Roasted Green Cardamom Seeds, Ginger, Fennel, Cloves, Nutmeg, Bay Leaves), Black Onion Seeds, Ginger, Chilli Powder, Colour: Paprika Extract, Ground Paprika, Chilli Extract, Butter Chicken (33%): Tomatoes (29%), Cooked Chicken Breast (21%), Whipping Cream (Milk) (12%), Water, Tomato Paste, Butter (Milk) (5%), Rapeseed Oil, Ginger Purée, Ginger, Cornflour, Brown Sugar, Garlic Purée, Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Salt, Chicken Stock (Water, Chicken Bones), Smoked Water, Ground Paprika, Green Chillies, Lemon Juice, Green Chilli Purée, Fenugreek Leaves, Ground Coriander, Chilli Powder, Ground Garam Masala (Roasted Coriander, Roasted Cumin, Black Pepper, Cinnamon, Mace, Roasted Green Cardamom Seeds, Ginger, Fennel, Cloves, Nutmeg, Bay Leaves), Whole Black Cardamom Seeds, Gelling Agent: Pectin, Sugar, Turmeric, Roasted Green Cardamom, Cloves, Black Onion Seeds, Roasted Coriander, Roasted Cumin, Chilli Extract
Allergy Information
- For allergens see ingredients in bold.
Storage
For use by date see front of pack. Keep refrigerated 0°C to 5°C. Not suitable for freezing.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: Pierce film on all containers.
Cat D 750W 7 mins
Cat E 900W 6 mins 30 secs
Cat E 1000W 6 mins
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove all items from the carton.
For best results microwave all components together
Stir thoroughly after cooking. Do not reheat once cooled.
Oven cook
Instructions: 180 °C / Fan 160°C / Gas 4 25 mins
Preheat oven and baking tray.
Pierce film. Place all containers on a baking tray.
Produce of
Made in the UK with assured chicken from farms in the UK and rice, vegetables and other ingredients from multiple countries
Number of uses
1 Servings
Warnings
- WARNING: May contain whole spices and herbs. May contain bones.
Recycling info
Carton. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle Tray. Recycle
Name and address
- Cinnamon Kitchen,
- 2nd Floor Colmore Court,
- 9 Colmore Row,
- Birmingham,
- B3 2BJ.
Return to
Net Contents
600g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per pack (600g)
|Reference Intake (Adult)
|Energy kJ
|547kJ
|3282kJ
|8400kJ/
|Energy kcal
|131kcal
|786kcal
|2000kcal
|Fat
|5.6g
|33.6g
|70g
|-of which saturates
|1.8g
|10.8g
|20g
|Carbohydrate
|14.6g
|87.6g
|of which sugars
|2.6g
|15.6g
|90g
|Fibre
|1.3g
|7.8g
|Protein
|4.8g
|28.8g
|Salt
|0.55g
|3.30g
|6g
|Serves 1
|-
|-
|-
Safety information
WARNING: May contain whole spices and herbs. May contain bones.
