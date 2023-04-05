Tesco Fire Pit 4 Chilli & Lime Salmon Sizzlers 180G
Typical values per 100g: Energy 940kJ / 225kcal
Product Description
- Skinless salmon (Salmo salar) strips in a sweet chilli and lime flavour marinade.
- Tesco 4 Chilli & Lime Salmon Sizzlers Responsibly sourcing our seafood is important to us which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability.
- Pack size: 180G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Salmon (Fish) (91%), Sugar, Salt, Parsley, Red Pepper, Garlic Powder, Chilli Flakes, Ginger, Lime Oil.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 10 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 day and by ‘use by’ date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: For best results oven cook. 180°C/Fan 160°C/Gas 4 13 mins Line a baking tray with lightly oiled foil and pre-heat, place the fillets on the tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Barbeque
Instructions: For a chargrilled barbecue effect, cook as per cooking guidelines above, then place on the barbecue, turning frequently until desired chargrill appearance is achieved.
Shallow Fry
Instructions: Medium 8 mins Heat a pan with a small amount of oil, place salmon sizzlers in pan and cook for 8 minutes turning frequently.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: This product can contain minor bones..
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
180g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|½ of a pack (80g**)
|Energy
|940kJ / 225kcal
|752kJ / 180kcal
|Fat
|10.7g
|8.6g
|Saturates
|1.5g
|1.2g
|Carbohydrate
|8.3g
|6.6g
|Sugars
|8.3g
|6.6g
|Fibre
|0.9g
|0.7g
|Protein
|23.3g
|18.6g
|Salt
|0.91g
|0.73g
|Omega-3 (EPA & DHA)
|783mg
|626mg
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When oven cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When oven cooked according to instructions 180g typically weighs 160g.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: This product can contain minor bones..
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.