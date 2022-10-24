We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 
Clubcard Price

Love Raw Vegan White Chocolate Cream Wafer Bar 45G

5(1)Write a review
image 1 of Love Raw Vegan White Chocolate Cream Wafer Bar 45G
£1.50
£3.34/100g

Product Description

  • 2 Hazelnut & Almond Filled Wafers with a Vegan White Chocolate Flavoured Coating
  • "So we had this crazy idea; Make legendary vegan chocolate. If you're wondering what we look like, that's us on the front. The idea is now our reality and has come a long way from our tiny kitchen. Try it, we think you'll love it."
  • No Artificial Nonsense
  • No Palm Oil
  • Vegan Chocolate that Tastes Like Chocolate Chocolate
  • Suitable for Vegans
  • Pack size: 45G

Information

Ingredients

Hazelnut and Almond Filling (48%) (Sugar, Hazelnut (20%), Almond (15%), Rice Syrup, Cocoa Liquor, Sunflower Oil, Emulsifier: Sunflower Lecithin), Sugar, Vegetable Fat (Coconut, Cocoa Butter), Dried Glucose Syrup, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin, Sunflower Lecithin), Wheat Flour, Defatted Cocoa Powder, Corn Starch, Potato Starch, Wheat Fibre, Salt, Raising Agent: Sodium Bicarbonate, Sunflower Oil, Natural Vanilla Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • Contains Nuts, Gluten and Soya., May contain traces of Milk, Egg, Sulphites, Sesame, Peanuts and other Nuts. Not suitable for allergy sufferers. For allergens including Cereals containing Gluten see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep in a cool (16-18°C) dry place, away from direct sunlight, extreme heat, odour and humidity. Consume before date given.

Produce of

Made in the EU

Name and address

  • LoveRaw Ltd.,
  • Station House,
  • Altrincham,
  • WA14 1EP,
  • UK.

Return to

  • LoveRaw Ltd.,
  • Station House,
  • Altrincham,
  • WA14 1EP,
  • UK.
  • eatloveraw.com
  • support@eatloveraw.com

Net Contents

2 x 22.5g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 22.5 bar
Energy2257kJ508kJ539kcal121kcal
Fat33g7.4g
of which saturates22g4.8g
Carbohydrate58g13g
of which sugars41g9.3g
Protein4.5g1.0g
Salt0.16g0.04g
View all Chocolate, Sweets & Bars

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Extra yummy!

5 stars

Absolutely delicious! Never stop stocking these!

£0.00 Guide price
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here