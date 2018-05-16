We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Merchant Gourmet Chestnut Stuffing with Sage, Onion & Apple 200g

image 1 of Merchant Gourmet Chestnut Stuffing with Sage, Onion & Apple 200g
£2.40
£12.00/kg

Per 2 Stuffing Balls (Oven Cooked):

Energy
299kJ
71kcal
4%of the reference intake
Fat
1.0g

low

1%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.3g

low

1%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.3g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.60g

medium

10%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy per 100g (oven cooked)

Product Description

  • Chestnut stuffing with sage, onion & apple
  • We have an appetite for change; to help save the planet one delicious plant-based meal at a time.
  • Join us on our mission by enjoying this stuffing mix made with onion, chestnut pieces, apple and sage.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Plant-based simplicity
  • Ready to Bake
  • Source of fibre
  • Low in fat
  • Gluten free
  • Vegetarian Society Approved - Vegan
  • Pack size: 200G
  • Source of fibre
  • Low in fat

Information

Ingredients

Onion (26%), Chestnut Pieces (20%), Water, Apple (17%), Gluten Free Breadcrumbs (Cornflour, Salt, Sunflower Oil, Caramelised Sugar), Sage (1.0%), Salt, Thyme, Parsley, Black Pepper

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of Soya.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, refrigerate and use within 3 days.

Preparation and Usage

  • Simple to prepare
  • Tip contents of pouch into a bowl and mix well. Shape into 8 evenly sized balls and place onto a lined baking tray. Bake in the centre of a pre-heated oven (180C) for 20-25 minutes until golden. Alternatively, simply place into an ovenproof dish and bake for 20-25 minutes.

Number of uses

Serves 4 (50g per serving)

Name and address

  • Merchant Gourmet UK,
  • Freepost Merchant Gourmet Limited,
  • London.
  • Merchant Gourmet EU,
  • 4 Wildflower Way,
  • Boucher Road,

Return to

  • Merchant Gourmet UK,
  • Freepost Merchant Gourmet Limited,
  • London.
  • Merchant Gourmet EU,
  • 4 Wildflower Way,
  • Boucher Road,
  • Belfast,
  • BT12 6TA.

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g (oven cooked)
Energy kJ/kcal598/142
Fat2.0g
of which saturates0.5g
Carbohydrate25g
of which sugars2.5g
Fibre4.3g
Protein3.4g
Salt1.20g
