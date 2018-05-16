Merchant Gourmet Chestnut Stuffing with Sage, Onion & Apple 200g

Per 2 Stuffing Balls (Oven Cooked):
- Energy
- 299kJ
-
- 71kcal
- 4%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 1.0g
- 1%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 0.3g
- 1%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 1.3g
- 1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.60g
- 10%of the reference intake
Typical values per 100g: Energy per 100g (oven cooked)
Product Description
- Chestnut stuffing with sage, onion & apple
- We have an appetite for change; to help save the planet one delicious plant-based meal at a time.
- Join us on our mission by enjoying this stuffing mix made with onion, chestnut pieces, apple and sage.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Plant-based simplicity
- Ready to Bake
- Source of fibre
- Low in fat
- Gluten free
- Vegetarian Society Approved - Vegan
- Pack size: 200G
Information
Ingredients
Onion (26%), Chestnut Pieces (20%), Water, Apple (17%), Gluten Free Breadcrumbs (Cornflour, Salt, Sunflower Oil, Caramelised Sugar), Sage (1.0%), Salt, Thyme, Parsley, Black Pepper
Allergy Information
- May contain traces of Soya.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, refrigerate and use within 3 days.
Preparation and Usage
- Simple to prepare
- Tip contents of pouch into a bowl and mix well. Shape into 8 evenly sized balls and place onto a lined baking tray. Bake in the centre of a pre-heated oven (180C) for 20-25 minutes until golden. Alternatively, simply place into an ovenproof dish and bake for 20-25 minutes.
Number of uses
Serves 4 (50g per serving)
Name and address
- Merchant Gourmet UK,
- Freepost Merchant Gourmet Limited,
- London.
- Merchant Gourmet EU,
- 4 Wildflower Way,
- Boucher Road,
Net Contents
200g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g (oven cooked)
|Energy kJ/kcal
|598/142
|Fat
|2.0g
|of which saturates
|0.5g
|Carbohydrate
|25g
|of which sugars
|2.5g
|Fibre
|4.3g
|Protein
|3.4g
|Salt
|1.20g
