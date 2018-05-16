Blue Dragon Sticky Korean Bbq Meal Kit 222G

Product Description
- Sticky Korean-style BBQ kit with sachets of gochujang red chilli glaze sauce, panko breadcrumbs, batter mix and roasted white sesame seeds.
- A casual Korean classic, Sticky Korean BBQ is glazed with gochujang, a Korean kitchen staple, to give a sweet, sticky umami flavour.
- At Blue Dragon, we are inspired by the vibrancy of modern Asia, sharing new tastes and recipes to fuel your passion for food.
- Chilli rating - medium - 2
- No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
- Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
- Pack size: 222G
Information
Ingredients
Gochujang Red Chilli Glaze Sauce (54%) [Water, Condiments (Miso (Soybean, Rice, Salt), Soy Sauce (Water, Soybean, Wheat, Salt), Vinegar, Distilled Vinegar), Sugar, Maltodextrin, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Glucose Syrup, Chilli Powder, Garlic, Vegetable Oils (Sesame, Soybean), Onion, Apple Purée, Modified Tapioca Starch, Yeast Extract, Paprika Powder, Colour (Paprika Oleoresin), Rice Flour, Soy Flour, White Pepper Powder, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Natural Flavouring, Antioxidant (Tocopherol-Rich Extract)], Panko Breadcrumbs (27%) [Wheat Flour, Corn Starch, Pea Fibre, Salt, Dextrose, Dried Yeast], Batter Mix (18%) [Corn Flour, Wheat Flour, Rice Flour, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate), White Pepper Powder], Roasted White Sesame Seeds (1%)
Allergy Information
- May also contain Peanuts, Nuts and Mustard. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and use within 3 days.
Preparation and Usage
- For a delicious sticky Korean BBQ dish with just 4 ingredients...
- Serves 2
- Blue Dragon Sticky Korean BBQ Kit
- Vegetable oil to shallow fry
- 2 x Chicken breasts or 1 block of tofu, flattened to 1cm thickness and cut into strips
- Cooked white rice
- 1 Coat - Combine the batter mix with 100ml of water, take the chicken breast strips and cover with cling film, flatten with a rolling pin to 1cm thickness then coat in the batter. Dip the batter coated chicken into the panko breadcrumbs until evenly covered, pressing down firmly so that the breadcrumbs stick well.
- 2 Sizzle - Pour the oil into a pan to 2cm depth, heat the oil and shallow fry the breaded chicken for 5 minutes each side, or until golden and cooked through. Once cooked, place on kitchen paper to absorb excess oil.
- 3 Glaze - Pour the gochujang glaze into a bowl and transfer the chicken, tossing in the bowl until the chicken is evenly coated in the sticky glaze.
- Enjoy - Sprinkle over your roasted sesame seeds and serve your Sticky Korean BBQ chicken (or tofu) alongside steamed white rice. Enjoy!
- Feeling inspired?
- Add finely chopped red chillies or freshly chopped spring onion before serving for some extra crunch and heat
Number of uses
Average Serving Size: 111g, Average Servings per Pack: 2
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Recycling info
Card. Recycle Pouch. Don't Recycle
Name and address
- AB World Foods Ltd.,
- Leigh,
- WN7 5RS,
- UK.
- UK: 0800 0195 617
- ROI: 0044 800 0195 617
- www.bluedragon.co.uk
Net Contents
222g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Serving
|Energy
|1209kJ/289kcal
|1342kJ/321kcal
|Fat
|2.8g
|3.1g
|of which saturates
|0.5g
|0.6g
|Carbohydrate
|57g
|63g
|of which sugars
|17g
|19g
|Fibre
|2.4g
|2.7g
|Protein
|7.5g
|8.3g
|Salt
|1.7g
|1.9g
|Average Serving Size: 111g, Average Servings per Pack: 2
|-
|-
