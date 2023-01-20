We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Search with a list of items 

New

Mr Kipling Gooey Brownie Bites Salted Caramel 10 Pack

5(1)Write a review
image 1 of Mr Kipling Gooey Brownie Bites Salted Caramel 10 Pack
£2.85
£0.28/each

Per brownie (15g)

Energy
296kJ
71kcal
4%of the reference intake
Fat
3.7g

high

5%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.1g

high

11%of the reference intake
Sugars
6.2g

high

7%of the reference intake
Salt
0.07g

medium

1%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1909kJ

Product Description

  • Chocolate brownie pieces topped with a salted caramel sauce (32%), covered in milk chocolate (26%).
  • Introducing Mr Kipling Signature Collection Salted Caramel Gooey Brownie Bites; rich and moist chocolate brownie bites baked with an irresistible layer of gooey salted caramel sauce and coated in thick velvety milk chocolate.
  • Discover Mr Kipling signature collection: A range of deliciously indulgent cakes. Whether it's treating yourself or sharing with friends, the Signature Collection brings a special moment to every day.
  • Mr Kipling trade marks, designs and logos appearing on this pack are owned by the Premier Foods Group.
  • Exceedingly Good Cakes
  • Signature Collection
  • No Hydrogenated Fat
  • 100% Natural Flavours & No Artificial Colours
  • Suitable for Vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

Milk Chocolate (Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Milk Fat, Skimmed Milk Powder, Whey Powder (Milk), Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Flavouring), Sugar, Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Glucose Syrup, Vegetable Margarine (Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Water, Salt), Water, Unsalted Butter (Milk), Humectant (Vegetable Glycerine), Dark Chocolate (Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin)), Sweetened Condensed Milk (Milk, Sugar), Dark Brown Sugar, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Dried Egg, Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Flavourings, Colour (Plain Caramel)

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Nuts. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Best stored in a cool, dry place

Produce of

Carefully baked in the UK

Number of uses

This pack contains 10 portions

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours

Recycling info

Box. Recycle Tray. Recycle

Name and address

  • Premier Foods ROI,
  • PO Box No 13008,
  • Dublin 1,
  • Ireland.

Return to

  • Mr Kipling Quality Guarantee
  • We want you to enjoy these Salted Caramel Brownie Bites at their very best. If you are not completely satisfied, or if you have any questions or comments, please retain the packaging and contact our consumer care team.
  • Visit www.mrkipling.co.uk
  • UK: 0800 0223393 (between 9.00am and 5.00pm Mon-Fri)
  • Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations
  • ROI: 1800 93 2814 (between 9.00am and 5.00pm Mon-Fri)
  • Premier Foods ROI,
  • PO Box No 13008,
  • Dublin 1,
  • Ireland.
  • Your statutory rights are not affected.

Net Contents

10 x Gooey Brownie Bites

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer brownie (15g)
Energy1909kJ296kJ
-457kcal71kcal
Fat23.9g3.7g
of which Saturates13.4g2.1g
Carbohydrate55.4g8.6g
of which Sugars40.0g6.2g
Fibre2.3g<0.5g
Protein3.8g0.6g
Salt0.4g0.07g
This pack contains 10 portions--
1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

So good!

5 stars

Oh wow 🤩 these little salted caramel brownie bites are delicious! It’s hard to only eat a couple as they’re really really moreish. I enjoyed them very much! 😋

