Mr Kipling Gooey Brownie Bites Salted Caramel 10 Pack

So good!
Oh wow 🤩 these little salted caramel brownie bites are delicious! It’s hard to only eat a couple as they’re really really moreish. I enjoyed them very much! 😋
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1909kJ
Milk Chocolate (Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Milk Fat, Skimmed Milk Powder, Whey Powder (Milk), Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Flavouring), Sugar, Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Glucose Syrup, Vegetable Margarine (Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Water, Salt), Water, Unsalted Butter (Milk), Humectant (Vegetable Glycerine), Dark Chocolate (Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin)), Sweetened Condensed Milk (Milk, Sugar), Dark Brown Sugar, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Dried Egg, Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Flavourings, Colour (Plain Caramel)
Best stored in a cool, dry place
Carefully baked in the UK
This pack contains 10 portions
Box. Recycle Tray. Recycle
10 x Gooey Brownie Bites
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per brownie (15g)
|Energy
|1909kJ
|296kJ
|-
|457kcal
|71kcal
|Fat
|23.9g
|3.7g
|of which Saturates
|13.4g
|2.1g
|Carbohydrate
|55.4g
|8.6g
|of which Sugars
|40.0g
|6.2g
|Fibre
|2.3g
|<0.5g
|Protein
|3.8g
|0.6g
|Salt
|0.4g
|0.07g
