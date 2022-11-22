Beyond Meat Plant Based Sausage 4X50g
Product Description
- Plant-Based Sausage Made with Pea Protein, Frozen.
- The Future of Protein
- Use in your favourite recipes or for some of ours, check out: beyondmeat.com/recipes
- At Beyond Meat®, we started with simple questions. Why do you need an animal to create meat? Why can't you build meat directly from plants? That is our company's mission. We hope our plant-based meats allow you and your family to eat more, not less, of the traditional dishes you love. Together, we can truly bring exciting change to the plate - and beyond.
- Go Beyond!
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- 17g of Plant Protein Per 100g Serving
- No Soy
- No Gluten
- Cook 9 minutes
- Vegetarian Society Approved - Vegans
- Kosher
- Halal - Halal Quality Control
- Pack size: 200G
Information
Ingredients
Water, Pea Protein* (16%), Cocoa Butter, Rapeseed Oil, Flavouring, Rice Protein, Inulin, Stabilisers (Methylcellulose, Calcium Chloride, Konjac Gum, Xanthan Gum), Yeast Extract, Potato Starch, Coconut Oil, Vinegar, Spices and Herbs, Fruit and Vegetable Concentrates (Beetroot, Carrot, Pomegranate), Apple Extract, Psyllium Fibre, Smoke Flavouring, Onion Powder, Potassium Salt, Salt, Gelling Agent (Sodium Alginate), *Peas are Legumes. People with severe allergies to Legumes like Peanuts should be cautious when introducing Pea Protein into their diet because of the possibility of a Pea allergy. Contains no Peanuts or Tree Nuts.
Storage
Keep frozen (-18 °C). Do not refreeze after thawing. Use within 3 days of defrosting.Best before: see side of packaging.
Cooking Instructions
Barbecue
Instructions: - Heat a barbecue to medium-high heat. Lightly brush Beyond Sausage® with oil and grill for at least 6-7 minutes, turning product frequently.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: - Thaw product in the refrigerator overnight before cooking. Do not refreeze.
- Cook product thoroughly. Do not consume raw.
Shallow Fry
Instructions: - Heat pan to medium-high heat and cook Beyond Sausage® thoroughly, for at least 8-9 minutes, turning product frequently.
Recycling info
Film. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled Tray. Plastic - Check Local Recycling
Return to
- The Authentic Food Company,
- 4-5 Robeson Way,
- M22 4SW.
- ETHANANDTEAM@BEYONDMEAT.COM
Net Contents
4 x 50g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g Uncooked
|Energy
|926 kJ / 223 kcal
|Fat
|15 g
|of which saturates
|5.6 g
|Carbohydrate
|3.4 g
|of which sugars
|2.4 g
|Protein
|17 g
|Salt
|1.15 g
Using Product Information
