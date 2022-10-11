Goodrays Natural Cbd Elderflower & Yuzu Drink 4 X 250Ml

Refreshing and it actually works
The most refreshing CBD drink I have had yet, and definitely felt chilled unlike others I have tried, 30mg really does make a difference
Calming and refreshing!
Really refreshing, fruity and light - quite sophisticated and packed with CBD. Felt very calm afterwards!
Thanks Tesco and thanks Goodrays
Thank you Tesco’s for being the first to stock this awesome drink! By far the tastiest in its class. Love everything the brand stands for too. Sustainable, functional and good for your well-being. What’s not to like