Goodrays Natural Cbd Elderflower & Yuzu Drink 4 X 250Ml

5(3)Write a review
Goodrays Natural Cbd Elderflower & Yuzu Drink 4 X 250Ml
£7.50
£0.75/100ml

Product Description

  • Elderflower & yuzu CBD infused non-alcoholic sparkling beverage
  • Discover the full range: WWW.GOODRAYS.COM
  All-natural, low calorie drinks packed with 30mg of premium CBD and vitamin D.
  • At Goodrays, we're re-defining the future of wellness with the world's most misunderstood plant. Crafted in the UK, Goodrays is high in vitamin D and packed with 30mg of premium colorado-grown CBD.
  • CBD Does Not Get You High
  • 30mg CBD
  • 0% THC
  • 13 kcal per 100ml
  High in Vitamin D
  • All Natural
  No Added Sugar
  • Natural CBD Drink
  • The Art of Relaxation
  • Contains naturally occurring sugars
  • Low Calorie Drinks Packed with 30mg of Premium CBD and Vitamin D
  • Pack size: 1000ML
  • High in Vitamin D
  • No Added Sugar

Information

Ingredients

Sparkling Water, Grape Juice from Concentrate (4%), Natural Flavours (Yuzu, Elderflower, Hemp Extract), Acid: Citric Acid, Acidity Regulator: Sodium Citrate, CBD Isolate 30mg (contains Soya), Natural Colour (Carrot, Safflower and Apple from Concentrate), Vitamin D

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Soya

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Grown in the U.S. Crafted in the UK. Produced in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Every day, served chilled

Warnings

  • This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Do not exceed 70mg CBD per day. Not suitable for children, pregnant women and breastfeeding women and individuals taking medication.

Recycling info

Can. Certified as Recyclable Pack. Certified as Recyclable

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Goodrays Ltd.,
  • Bray,
  • Berkshire,
  • SL6 2AT.

Return to

  • Goodrays Ltd.,
  • Bray,
  • Berkshire,
  • SL6 2AT.

Net Contents

4 x 250ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper: 100mlper: 250ml
Energy (kJ/kcal)56/13.2141/32
Fat (g)0.00.0
of which saturates (g)0.00.0
Carbohydrates (g)2.87.1
of which sugars (g)2.15.2
Protein (g)0.00.0
Salt (g)0.00.0
CBD (mg)1230
Vitamin D2.0 (40 RI%)5.0 (100% RI%)
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)--

Safety information

This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Do not exceed 70mg CBD per day. Not suitable for children, pregnant women and breastfeeding women and individuals taking medication.

3 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Refreshing and it actually works

5 stars

The most refreshing CBD drink I have had yet, and definitely felt chilled unlike others I have tried, 30mg really does make a difference

Calming and refreshing!

5 stars

Really refreshing, fruity and light - quite sophisticated and packed with CBD. Felt very calm afterwards!

Thanks Tesco and thanks Goodrays

5 stars

Thank you Tesco’s for being the first to stock this awesome drink! By far the tastiest in its class. Love everything the brand stands for too. Sustainable, functional and good for your well-being. What’s not to like

