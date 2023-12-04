We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Offer
Tesco Wwf Heatset Butterfly Duvet Set Kingsize

Tesco Wwf Heatset Butterfly Duvet Set Kingsize

No ratings yet
Write a review

£32.00

£32.00/each

Tesco Wwf Heatset Butterfly Duvet Set Kingsize“Tesco Stores Limited will donate 5% of the retail price of each product in the ‘2023 Tesco for WWF' range sold in Tesco stores to WWF-UK (Registered Charity No. 1081247 in England and Wales and SCO39593 in Scotland). Tesco commits to donating a minimum of £80,000 in connection with this range.”
Give your old duvet sets a new lease of life by turning them into bedding for your pets - not only will they look stylish, but they will also smell like your pet's favourite person!In a beautifully soft yet hardwearing fabric that needs minimal ironing.
King duvet cover: To fit 5ft bed. 230cm x 220cm approx. 2 pillowcases: 48cm x 74cm approx.Face: 100% polyester Reverse: 50% polyester, 50% cotton
Super SoftHeatset technique requires minimanl ironing and provides beautiful texture

Preparation and Usage

Machine washable. Wash before use. Wash similar colours together. Colour safe detergent recommended. Iron on reverse
View all Duvet Covers

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here