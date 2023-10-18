GO COOK ALL IN ONE GRIDDLE PAN

Soft touch handle with a wood grain design; Suitable for all types of hob including induction; Dishwasher safe Go Cook with 20 year of guarantee. All In One Griddle with 3 sections for conveniently cook a meal in one pan Made with 80% Recycled Aluminum Suitable for all hob types including induction. Dishwasher safe. Not suitable for oven use. Only use wooden, nylon or silicone utensils to prevent scratching the non-stick surface.

Aluminium, Bakelite