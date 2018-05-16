We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Wasabi Chicken Gyoza 105G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Wasabi Chicken Gyoza 105G

This product's currently out of stock

Rest of shelf

This product's currently out of stock

Product Description

  • Fried gyoza stuffed with chicken breast, cabbage, onion and spring onion served with a gyoza dressing
  • Discover more tantalising flavours online....
  • wasabi.uk.com
  • Mr Kim, our founder, was fortunate to learn this irresistible recipe while working on a street food stall in Tokyo. It's the real deal - crispy on the outside*, sticky on the inside and alive with aromatic flavours.
  • *When oven cooked
  • Wasabi embodies the delicious adventures of Mr Kim. This mercurial man spent decades in Japan, Thailand, China and South Korea mastering their vibrant dishes - all so you can taste their big, authentic flavours at home.
  • Authentic Japanese: in a box
  • Fried dumplings bursting with exciting flavours + soya and vinegar dipping sauce
  • Pack size: 105G

Information

Ingredients

Fried Chicken Gyoza (Chicken Gyoza (Wheat Flour, Chicken Breast (19%), Water, Cabbage, Modified Tapioca Starch, Onion, Wheat Starch, Spring Onion, Textured Vegetable Soy Protein, Mixed Vegetable Oil (Fully Refined Soybean Oil, Spring Onion, Onion, Ginger, Shallot), Light Soy Sauce (Water, Soybean, Wheat, Salt, Fructose Syrup), Sugar, Fully Refined Soybean Oil, Flavour Enhancer (E621), Sesame Oil, Mirin (Glutinous Rice, Water, Sucrose, Glucose Syrup), Rice Flour, Yeast Extract, Salt, Thickener (E407(a)), Garlic, D-Xylose), Rapeseed Oil), Gyoza Dressing (Soy Sauce (Water, Soybean, Wheat, Salt, Alcohol), Water, Rice Vinegar, Sugar, Salt)

Allergy Information

  • Made in a production kitchen that uses or handles Crustaceans, Fish and Barley Gluten For allergens, including Cereal containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

- Keep in fridge- See front of pack for 'use by' date

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: - Remove cardboard sleeve, film lid and sauce sachet
- Pop in microwave
700w 2 min, 900w 1.30 min
- Stand for 1 min
- Dip into sauce and eat
- Do not reheat

Oven cook
Instructions: - Preheat oven
- Empty gyozas on baking tray (no packaging)
- Pop in middle of oven
200°C, Fan 180°C, Gas 6 12 min
- Stand for 1 min
- Dip into sauce and eat
- Do not reheat

Produce of

Packed in the UK, using chicken from Thailand

Number of uses

We think this is the perfect portion for one

Warnings

  • We've carefully removed bones, but there's a tiny chance some might be left.

Name and address

  • Wasabi Co. Ltd,
  • Unit 5 Origin Business Park,
  • Rainsford Road,
  • Park Royal,
  • London,
  • NW10 7FW,

Return to

  • Wanna chat?
  • Say 'konnichiwa' to hi@wasabi.uk.com
  • Wasabi Co. Ltd,
  • Unit 5 Origin Business Park,
  • Rainsford Road,
  • Park Royal,
  • London,
  • NW10 7FW,
  • United Kingdom.
  • wasabi.uk.com

Net Contents

105g

Nutrition

Typical Valuesas consumed per 100gas consumed per pack
Energy (KJ)930977
Energy (Kcal)222233
Fat (g)8.18.6
of which saturate fat (g)1.11.2
Carbohydrate (g)29.230.7
of which sugar (g)3.23.4
Protein (g)8.28.6
Salt (g)2.212.32
We think this is the perfect portion for one--

Safety information

We've carefully removed bones, but there's a tiny chance some might be left.

View all Chinese, Thai & Asian Ready Meals

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here