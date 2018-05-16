Wasabi Chicken Gyoza 105G

Product Description
- Fried gyoza stuffed with chicken breast, cabbage, onion and spring onion served with a gyoza dressing
- Discover more tantalising flavours online....
- wasabi.uk.com
- Mr Kim, our founder, was fortunate to learn this irresistible recipe while working on a street food stall in Tokyo. It's the real deal - crispy on the outside*, sticky on the inside and alive with aromatic flavours.
- *When oven cooked
- Wasabi embodies the delicious adventures of Mr Kim. This mercurial man spent decades in Japan, Thailand, China and South Korea mastering their vibrant dishes - all so you can taste their big, authentic flavours at home.
- Authentic Japanese: in a box
- Fried dumplings bursting with exciting flavours + soya and vinegar dipping sauce
- Pack size: 105G
Information
Ingredients
Fried Chicken Gyoza (Chicken Gyoza (Wheat Flour, Chicken Breast (19%), Water, Cabbage, Modified Tapioca Starch, Onion, Wheat Starch, Spring Onion, Textured Vegetable Soy Protein, Mixed Vegetable Oil (Fully Refined Soybean Oil, Spring Onion, Onion, Ginger, Shallot), Light Soy Sauce (Water, Soybean, Wheat, Salt, Fructose Syrup), Sugar, Fully Refined Soybean Oil, Flavour Enhancer (E621), Sesame Oil, Mirin (Glutinous Rice, Water, Sucrose, Glucose Syrup), Rice Flour, Yeast Extract, Salt, Thickener (E407(a)), Garlic, D-Xylose), Rapeseed Oil), Gyoza Dressing (Soy Sauce (Water, Soybean, Wheat, Salt, Alcohol), Water, Rice Vinegar, Sugar, Salt)
Allergy Information
- Made in a production kitchen that uses or handles Crustaceans, Fish and Barley Gluten For allergens, including Cereal containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
- Keep in fridge- See front of pack for 'use by' date
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: - Remove cardboard sleeve, film lid and sauce sachet
- Pop in microwave
700w 2 min, 900w 1.30 min
- Stand for 1 min
- Dip into sauce and eat
- Do not reheat
Oven cook
Instructions: - Preheat oven
- Empty gyozas on baking tray (no packaging)
- Pop in middle of oven
200°C, Fan 180°C, Gas 6 12 min
- Stand for 1 min
- Dip into sauce and eat
- Do not reheat
Produce of
Packed in the UK, using chicken from Thailand
Number of uses
We think this is the perfect portion for one
Warnings
- We've carefully removed bones, but there's a tiny chance some might be left.
Name and address
- Wasabi Co. Ltd,
- Unit 5 Origin Business Park,
- Rainsford Road,
- Park Royal,
- London,
- NW10 7FW,
Return to
- Wanna chat?
- Say 'konnichiwa' to hi@wasabi.uk.com
Net Contents
105g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|as consumed per 100g
|as consumed per pack
|Energy (KJ)
|930
|977
|Energy (Kcal)
|222
|233
|Fat (g)
|8.1
|8.6
|of which saturate fat (g)
|1.1
|1.2
|Carbohydrate (g)
|29.2
|30.7
|of which sugar (g)
|3.2
|3.4
|Protein (g)
|8.2
|8.6
|Salt (g)
|2.21
|2.32
|-
|-
Safety information
