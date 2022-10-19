We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Princes Botanicals Apple & Pineapple Lemongrass 1L

5(1)Write a review
Princes Botanicals Apple & Pineapple Lemongrass 1L
£2.50
£0.25/100ml

Product Description

  • Apple and pineapple juice with lemongrass extract
  • For delicious recipe ideas visit princes.co.uk
  • 1 of Your 5 a Day* - Not from Concentrate
  • *There's 1 of your 5 a day in every 200ml serving.
  • Botanicals Apple, Pineapple & Lemongrass
  • This scrumptious fusion of crisp apples & exotic pineapple is bursting with flavour.
  • We have added a hint of lemongrass to create the perfect long, cool drink.
  • Premium not from concentrate juices expertly crafted & created with tried & tested botanicals.
  • We have the perfect refreshment for when you crave a deliciously different drink.
  • Princes botanicals are the perfect thirst quencher.
  • Have you tried the rest of our botanical range...
  • Apple, Mango Passionfruit & Cardamom
  • Pineapple, Lime & Ginger
  • We are dedicated to providing you with fantastic products and we want you to enjoy them at their best.
  • Caring about taste, quality and families since 1900.
  • FSC - FSC® Mix, Board from responsible sources, FSC® C020428, www.fsc.org
  • Princes and related logos are registered trademarks.
  • © Princes Limited
  • Princes Ltd ® Copyright.
  • All rights reserved.
  • You'll only find natural sugars from the fruit in all of our juices
  • Contains no preservatives
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 1L

Information

Ingredients

Apple Juice (60%), Pineapple Juice (40%), Lemon Grass Extract, Antoxidant (Ascorbic Acid)

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Anything left? Pop it in the fridge and enjoy within 3 days. Best before end: See top of carton

Produce of

Packed in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake before use.

Number of uses

This pack contains approximately 6 x 150ml servings

Additives

  • Free From Preservatives

Name and address

  • Princes Ltd,
  • Liverpool,
  • L3 1NX,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Want to get in touch?
  • You can email hello@princes.co.uk
  • Or write to us at:
  • Customer Care,
  • Princes Ltd,
  • Liverpool,
  • L3 1NX,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

1l ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 150ml serving
Energy191kJ287kJ
-43kcal67kcal
Fat0g0g
of which saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate10.5g15.8g
of which sugars10.5g15.8g
Fibre0g0g
Protein0.2g0.5g
Salt0.01g0.02g
This pack contains approximately 6 x 150ml servings--
1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Pleasantly surprised!

5 stars

Good tasting drink, was a bit concerned it would taste a bit strange but was actually really nice and I finished the whole carton in one day! Will definitely buy again as great for a morning juice!

