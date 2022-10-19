Princes Botanicals Apple & Pineapple Lemongrass 1L

Pleasantly surprised!
Good tasting drink, was a bit concerned it would taste a bit strange but was actually really nice and I finished the whole carton in one day! Will definitely buy again as great for a morning juice!
Apple Juice (60%), Pineapple Juice (40%), Lemon Grass Extract, Antoxidant (Ascorbic Acid)
Store in a cool, dry place.Anything left? Pop it in the fridge and enjoy within 3 days. Best before end: See top of carton
Packed in the UK
This pack contains approximately 6 x 150ml servings
1l ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Per 150ml serving
|Energy
|191kJ
|287kJ
|-
|43kcal
|67kcal
|Fat
|0g
|0g
|of which saturates
|0g
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|10.5g
|15.8g
|of which sugars
|10.5g
|15.8g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|0.2g
|0.5g
|Salt
|0.01g
|0.02g
|-
|-
