Halo Top Plant Based Vanilla Fudge Brownie Ice Cream 473ML

£5.25
£1.11/100ml

Per 473ml

Energy
1478kJ
355kcal
-%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 591kJ

Product Description

  • Vanilla Flavoured Plant Based Ice Cream with Chocolate Brownie Pieces (4%), Chocolate Sauce Swirl (8%), with Sugars and Sweeteners.
  • 355 kcal per tub
  • Pack size: 473ML

Information

Ingredients

Oat Base (Water, Oat Extract 3%), Sugar Replacer (Polydextrose, Vegetable Fibres (Corn, Chicory), Sweeteners (Erythritol, Isomalt, Sucralose)), Chocolate Flavour Sauce 8% (Water, Glucose Syrup, Soluble Corn Fibre, Dextrose, Sugar, Cocoa Powder, Modified Starch, Acidity Regulator (E501, E524, E527) Salt, Natural Vanilla Flavouring), Soluble Corn Fibre, Chocolate Flavoured Brownies 4% (Sugar, Water, Wheat Flour, Coconut Fat, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Gluten (Wheat), Chickpea Flour, Salt), Coconut Fat, Fructose Syrup, Inulin (Chicory Fibre), Pea Protein, Natural Vanilla Flavour, Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Stabiliser (Locust Bean Gum, Guar Gum, Carrageenan), Sea Salt, Natural Flavouring, Exhausted Vanilla Seeds

Allergy Information

  • Contains Gluten, may contain traces of Milk, Egg, Soy and Nuts.

Storage

Keep frozen below -18°C. Do not refreeze once thawed. Best before: see base of tub.

Produce of

Manufactured in the EU

Additives

  • Contains Sweeteners

Name and address

  • Manufactured for:
  • Brand Brothers.

Importer address

  • Brand of Brothers Limited,
  • Centrix House,
  • 26 Crow Lane East,
  • Newton-le-Willows,
  • WA12 9UY,
  • United Kingdom.

Return to

  • Brand of Brothers Limited,
  • Centrix House,
  • 26 Crow Lane East,
  • Newton-le-Willows,
  • WA12 9UY,
  • United Kingdom.
  • Brand of Brothers Frozen Food Limited,
  • First Floor,
  • Penrose 1,
  • Penrose Dock,
  • Cork,
  • T23 KW81,

Net Contents

473ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 473ml
Energy591kJ1478kJ
-142kcal355kcal
Fat5,6g14,0g
of which saturates4,7g11,8g
Carbohydrate15,7g39,3g
of which sugars9,1g22,8g
Protein2,2g5,8g
Salt0,24g0,60g
