New
Ben's Original Classic Basmati Rice 220G
Per portion (110g)
- Energy
- 660kJ
-
- 156kcal
- 8%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 1.8g
- 3%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 0.2g
- 1%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- <0.5g
- <1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- <0.01g
- <1%of the reference intake
low
low
low
low
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 600kJ 142kcal
Product Description
- Steamed basmati rice.
- Visit bensoriginal.co.uk to find out more.
- The rice in this pouch has been grown as part of our sustainability programme. Visit bensoriginal.co.uk to find out more.
- Ben´s Original™ Basmati microwave rice is simple and versatile; one of our classics. Prep and clean-up is a breeze with this microwaveable pouch, and since it heats up in just 2 minutes, you’ll have a tasty meal in no time! Ben´s Original™ microwaveable Basmati rice helps you create a delicious and wholesome meal that can be enjoyed any day of the week. Why not try with chickpea curry, a creamy coconut chicken dish, or even something of your own imagination! Packaging may vary.
- A seat at the table for all. At Ben's Original™, our goal is not just to bring you the world's best rice. We also believe everyone deserves a seat at the table - which is why we're helping provide underserved communities with access to nutritious food and supporting increased diversity in the food industry. Visit bensoriginal.co.uk to find out more.
- Convenient: Microwave rice in just 2 minutes
- Nutritious: No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
- Ben´s Original™ Basmati microwave rice is suitable for vegetarians
- Ben´s Original™ Rice is sustainably sourced
- Gently steamed for 2 servings of perfect rice every time
- Pack size: 220G
Information
Ingredients
Steamed Basmati Rice (98%), Vegetable Oils (Sunflower Oil, Rapeseed Oil in varying proportions)
Storage
Store in a dry place at room temperature. Once opened, refrigerate unheated rice for up to 3 days.
Cooking Instructions
Hob
Instructions: 1 Squeeze the pouch to separate the rice.
2 Boil 30ml (about 2tbsp) water.
3 Add the rice, cover and simmer for 3 mins.
4 Stir rice through for a perfect finish.
Preparation and Usage
- Perfect every time...
- This rice helps you create a delicious and wholesome meal that can be enjoyed any day of the week.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Recycling info
Pack. Don't Recycle
Name and address
- GB: Freepost Mars Food UK.
- IE: Mars Ireland Ltd,
- PO Box 3856,
- Dublin 4.
Return to
- GB: Freepost Mars Food UK.
- 0800 952 1234
- www.bensoriginal.co.uk
- IE: Mars Ireland Ltd,
- PO Box 3856,
- Dublin 4.
- 1800 013 013
- www.bensoriginal.ie
Net Contents
220g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per portion (110 g) (%*)
|Energy
|600kJ 142kcal
|660kJ (8%*) 156kcal (8%*)
|Fat
|1.6g
|1.8g (3%*)
|of which saturates
|0.1g
|0.2g (1%*)
|Carbohydrate
|29g
|31g (12%*)
|of which sugars
|<0.5g
|<0.5g (<1%*)
|Fibre
|<0.5g
|<0.5g
|Protein
|3.1g
|3.4g (7%*)
|Salt
|<0.01g
|<0.01g (<1%*)
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2023
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.