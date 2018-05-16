Wasabi Pumpkin Katsu Curry With Rice 450G

Product Description
- Curry sauce with white onion, carrot and potato, served with cooked white long grain rice and pumpkin croquette
- Pumpkin katsu curry with rice. Mmm... katsu. One of Japan's most-loved comfort foods. Mr Kim, our founder, learned this awesome recipe as a chef in Tokyo. That's why it tastes exactly as it should - a little spicy with the richness of onion and fragrance of aromatic spices.
- Wasabi embodies the delicious adventures of Mr Kim. This mercurial man spent decades in Japan, Thailand, China and South Korea mastering their vibrant dishes - all so you can taste their big, authentic flavours at home.
- Authentic Japanese: in a box
- Pumpkin croquette coated in panko breadcrumbs with an irresistible curry sauce and rice
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 450G
Information
Ingredients
Curry Sauce (41%) (Water, Curry Paste (Vegetable Oil (Palm Oil, Canola Oil), Wheat Flour, Sugar, Salt, Curry Powder (Turmeric, Coriander, Cumin, Fenugreek, Cinnamon, Fennel, Red Pepper, Dill, Dried Tangerine Peel, Spices), Corn Starch, Onion Powder (Onion Flakes, Soybean Powder, Glucose, Maltose), Dextrin, Garlic Powder (Dried Garlic, Defatted Soybean, Glucose, Maltose), Flavour Enhancers (E621, E631, E627), Colour (E150(a)), Yeast Extract, Emulsifiers (E473, E322 (Soya), E471), Soybean Paste (Soybean, Salt, Rice), Defatted Soybean, Acidity Regulators (E296, E330), Red Pepper, Fermented Wheat Seasoning (Wheat, Yeast Extract, Dextrin), Flavourings), White Onion, Carrot, Potato, Rapeseed Oil), Cooked White Long Grain Rice (Water, White Long Grain Rice, Rapeseed Oil), Pumpkin Croquette (26%) (Pumpkin (Pumpkin Flesh, Pumpkin Skin), Panko Breadcrumbs (Wheat Flour, Yeast, Salt, Glucose, Colour (E160(c)), Water), Water, Potato Powder, Wheat Flour, Cane Sugar, Salt, Wheat Starch, Thickening Agent (E415)), Rapeseed Oil)
Allergy Information
- Made in a production kitchen that uses or handles Crustaceans, Fish, Milk, Sesame and Barley Gluten. For allergens, including Cereal containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: - Remove outer bento bowl and sleeve
- Remove pumpkin katsu from packaging
- Put back film and pop rice and sauce in microwave
900w 2.00 min / 1000w 2.00 min
- Stir both compartments, then add the pumpkin katsu back on top of rice
- Put film back on, pop in microwave
900w 2.45 min / 1000w 2.30 min
- Stand for 1 min
- Do not reheat
Other
Instructions: Microwave/Oven (for best results)
- Remove outer bento bowl and sleeve
- Peel back film and remove pumpkin katsu from packaging, place it on a baking tray in middle of oven
200°C, Fan 180°C, Gas 6, 16 min
- Put back film and pop rice and sauce in microwave
900w 4.45 min / 1000w 4.30 min
Halfway through heating, stir both compartments, put back film on and continue heating
- Stand for 1 min
- Do not reheat
Oven cook
Instructions: - Preheat oven
- Remove outer bento bowl and sleeve
- Remove pumpkin katsu from packaging and place on a baking tray in the middle of oven
- Put back film over sauce and rice and place on the baking tray next to the pumpkin katsu
200°C, Fan 180°C, Gas 6, 16 min
Half way through heating stir both compartments, put back film and continue heating
- Stand for 1 min
- Stir and tuck in
- Do not reheat
Produce of
Made in the UK
Number of uses
We think this is the perfect portion for one
Name and address
- Made by:
- Wasabi Co. Ltd,
- Unit 5,
- Origin Business Park,
- Rainsford Road,
- Park Royal,
Return to
- Wanna chat?
- Can't wait to hear from you. Say 'konnichiwa' to hi@wasabi.uk.com and discover more tantalising flavours online... wasabi.uk.com
- Wasabi Co. Ltd,
- Unit 5,
- Origin Business Park,
- Rainsford Road,
- Park Royal,
- London,
- NW10 7FW,
- United Kingdom.
Net Contents
450g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|as consumed per 100g
|as consumed per pack
|Energy (KJ)
|692
|3115
|Energy (Kcal)
|165
|741
|Fat (g)
|5.9
|26.7
|of which saturate fat (g)
|1.6
|7.4
|Carbohydrate (g)
|26.0
|116.9
|of which sugar (g)
|2.0
|8.8
|Protein (g)
|2.8
|12.6
|Salt (g)
|0.83
|3.76
|We think this is the perfect portion for one
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.