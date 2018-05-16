We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Ts/Choclnly Milk Chocolate Caramel Biscuit 180G

Ts/Choclnly Milk Chocolate Caramel Biscuit 180G
£3.00
£1.67/100g

Product Description

  • Belgian Fairtrade milk chocolate with caramel pieces and biscuit pieces.
  • Hello there, we're Tony's Chocolonely. We exist to end modern slavery and illegal child labour in the chocolate industry. Our mission is to make 100% slave free the norm in chocolate. Together with you. And all the Big Choco companies, too. In fact, this bar was once a star in our Sweet Solution campaign, inviting Big Choco to copy Tony's 5 Sourcing Principles for a fairer industry - including 100% traceable beans and paying farmers a higher price. Unwrap the full story inside.
  • Fairtrade® - Fairtrade cocoa, sugar and honey. Sugar with mass balance. Total 73%. Visit info.fairtrade.net/sourcing
  • Fairtrade
  • Pack size: 180G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, 9% Biscuit (Wheat Flour, Sugar, Butter (Milk), Glucose Syrup, Skimmed Milk Powder, Dextrose, Rising Agent (Ammonium Carbonates), Salt, Whole Milk Powder, Emulsifier (Lecithins)), 6% Caramel (Sugar, Sweetened Condensed Milk (Milk, Sugar), Glucose Syrup, Salted Butter (Butter (Milk), Salt), Cocoa Butter, Stabiliser (Carrageenan), Salt, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin)), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Cocoa Solids: 32% minimum. Milk Solids: 21% minimum

Allergy Information

  • May contain: Peanut, Egg, Nuts.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry and dark place, but not in the fridge.Best before: see side.

Produce of

Made in Belgium

Name and address

  Tony's Chocolonely (UK),
  36b Rosedale Road,
  Richmond,
  TW9 2SX.
  Tony's Chocolonely (Ireland),
  Unit 101,

Return to

  • Tony's Chocolonely (UK),
  • 36b Rosedale Road,
  • Richmond,
  • TW9 2SX.
  • Tony's Chocolonely (Ireland),
  • Unit 101,
  Northwest Business Park,
  Ballycoolin,
  Dublin 15.
  mailuk@tonyschocolonely.com
  mailire@tonyschocolonely.com
  www.tonyschocolonely.com

Net Contents

180g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 gramper serving (30g)RI* per serving
Energy2210 kJ / 528 kcal663 kJ / 158 kcal8%
Fat30g9 g13%
of which saturates18g5 g27%
Carbohydrates55g17 g6%
of which sugars49g15 g16%
Protein7.3g2.2 g4%
Salt0.23g0.06 g1%
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---
