Noel El Cierzo Chorizo De Aragon 100g

£3.00
£3.00/100g

Product Description

  • Chorizo extra.
  • Duroc Breed*
  • *50% Duroc Pork Meat
  • Chorizo from Aragón is made from locally raised pigs and only a few natural ingredients.
  • Teruel is a high-altitude town in the Aragón region and is famous for its pork meat products across Spain.
  • This chorizo is mild with a hint of pepper and very little acidity due to the traditional curing process at low temperatures. It is ready to eat cold as part of a charcuterie platter.
  • Authentic Recipe
  • Ready to eat
  • Gluten Free
  • Dairy Free
  • No Added Preservatives
  • Pack size: 100G

Information

Ingredients

Pork, Pork Fat, Paprika, Salt, Garlic

Storage

Use by:/Batch: see below.Keep refrigerated 0°C to 5°C. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 48h.

Name and address

  • Noel Foods Ltd,
  • Hamilton House,
  • Mabledon,
  • Place,
  • London,
  • WC1H 9BB.

  • Noel Foods Ltd,
  • Hamilton House,
  • Mabledon,
  • Place,
  • London,
  • WC1H 9BB.
  • export@noel.es
  • www.noel.es

Net Contents

100g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 g
Energy value1738 kJ/419 kcal
Fat35 g
of which saturates14 g
Carbohydrates0,5 g
of which sugars<0,5 g
Protein25 g
Salt3,2 g
Reference Intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 Kcal)-
