Noel El Cierzo Chorizo De Aragon 100g
Product Description
- Chorizo extra.
- Duroc Breed*
- *50% Duroc Pork Meat
- Chorizo from Aragón is made from locally raised pigs and only a few natural ingredients.
- Teruel is a high-altitude town in the Aragón region and is famous for its pork meat products across Spain.
- This chorizo is mild with a hint of pepper and very little acidity due to the traditional curing process at low temperatures. It is ready to eat cold as part of a charcuterie platter.
- Authentic Recipe
- Ready to eat
- Gluten Free
- Dairy Free
- No Added Preservatives
- Pack size: 100G
Information
Ingredients
Pork, Pork Fat, Paprika, Salt, Garlic
Storage
Use by:/Batch: see below.Keep refrigerated 0°C to 5°C. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 48h.
Recycling info
Film. Don't Recycle Sleeve. Recycle
Name and address
- Noel Foods Ltd,
- Hamilton House,
- Mabledon,
- Place,
- London,
- WC1H 9BB.
Return to
- Noel Foods Ltd,
- Hamilton House,
- Mabledon,
- Place,
- London,
- WC1H 9BB.
- export@noel.es
- www.noel.es
Net Contents
100g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100 g
|Energy value
|1738 kJ/419 kcal
|Fat
|35 g
|of which saturates
|14 g
|Carbohydrates
|0,5 g
|of which sugars
|<0,5 g
|Protein
|25 g
|Salt
|3,2 g
|Reference Intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 Kcal)
|-
