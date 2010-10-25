We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Flavorz Simple Cocktail Syrup 25Cl

Flavorz Simple Cocktail Syrup 25Cl

Product Description

  • Simple Syrup
  • Flavorz is a registered trademark
  • Pack size: 25CL

Information

Ingredients

Cane Sugar, Water

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Best before see bottle. Refrigerate after opening.

Preparation and Usage

  • Add smoothness and flavour to your drinks!
  • Great for adding smoothness and sweetness to a whole variety of cocktails. Just add to taste to create your favourite Martini, Mojito, Margarita, Punch, Sours, Hot Toddy and many more...

Number of uses

10 x 25 ml serving per bottle

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • The Drinks Company Ltd,
  • RH13 5PY.,
  • UK.

Return to

Net Contents

25cl

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAmount Per 25 ml
Calorie89
Fat0 g 0%
Sodium5 mg 0%
Carbohydrate22 g 9%
Sugars22 g
Protein0 g
Not a significant source of saturated fat, trans fat, cholesterol, fibre, vitamin A, vitamin C, calcium and iron-
10 x 25 ml servings per bottle-
