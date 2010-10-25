Flavorz Simple Cocktail Syrup 25Cl

Product Description
- Simple Syrup
- Pack size: 25CL
Information
Ingredients
Cane Sugar, Water
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Best before see bottle. Refrigerate after opening.
Preparation and Usage
- Add smoothness and flavour to your drinks!
- Great for adding smoothness and sweetness to a whole variety of cocktails. Just add to taste to create your favourite Martini, Mojito, Margarita, Punch, Sours, Hot Toddy and many more...
Number of uses
10 x 25 ml serving per bottle
Name and address
- Produced for:
- The Drinks Company Ltd,
- RH13 5PY.,
- UK.
Return to
- The Drinks Company Ltd,
- RH13 5PY.,
- UK.
Net Contents
25cl
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Amount Per 25 ml
|Calorie
|89
|Fat
|0 g 0%
|Sodium
|5 mg 0%
|Carbohydrate
|22 g 9%
|Sugars
|22 g
|Protein
|0 g
|Not a significant source of saturated fat, trans fat, cholesterol, fibre, vitamin A, vitamin C, calcium and iron
|-
|10 x 25 ml servings per bottle
|-
