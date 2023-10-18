Blu 2.0 Pods Fresh Mint 18mg/ml 2x1.9ml

Sweet spearmint taste. Our blu 2.0 liquidpods contain nicotine salts for our most enjoyable vape yet.

Get the most out of your vape with our selection of flavours - find your favourite tastes, whether you prefer fruity, minty, or something else entirely. We have a flavour for everyone.

Only compatible with blu 2.0 Vape Device blu product disposal - for our complimentary take back service visit blu.com/en-GB/blu-product-disposal

2 x blu 2.0 Fresh Mint 18mg/ml Liquidpods (1.9ml) Longer lasting pods Magnetic lock to securely hold the pod into place Ceramic pod technology for a smooth vaping experience with improved flavour & nicotine satisfaction

Pack size: 3.8ML

Ingredients

Our flavours are made with domestic and imported ingredients: Propylene Glycol, Vegetable Glycerin, Flavouring, Nicotine Lactate, Nicotine

Net Contents

2 x 1.9ml Pods

Lower age limit

18 Years