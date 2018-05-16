We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Muller Light Rhubarb Fat Free Yogurt 160G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Muller Light Rhubarb Fat Free Yogurt 160G
£0.70
£0.44/100g

Product Description

  • Rhubarb fat free yogurt with sweetener
  • Müller Light yogurts are now thicker and creamier tasting than ever whilst having no added sugar, fat free, high in protein and only 99 calories or less. A delicious yogurt snack to enjoy anytime of the day, with all the tasty varieties on offer, the toughest choice is deciding which one to try next! Enjoy no added sugar, fat free Müller Light Rhubarb yogurt at only 99 calories or less per pot.
  • 0% Fat
  • 0% Added Sugar
  • Contains naturally occurring sugars
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 160G
  • 0% Added Sugar

Information

Ingredients

Yogurt (Milk), Water, Rhubarb (5%), Modified Maize Starch, Sweetener: Aspartame, Colouring Food: Beetroot Juice Concentrate, Acidity Regulators: Citric Acid, Sodium Citrates, Flavourings

Allergy Information

  • Allergy advice: see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated.Best before see lid.

Additives

  • Contains Sweeteners

Warnings

  • Contains a source of Phenylalanine.

Name and address

  • Müller,
  • TF9 3SQ,
  • UK.
  • Müller Dairy Ireland Ltd,
  • 8th Floor,
  • Block E Iveagh Court,

Return to

  • Müller,
  • TF9 3SQ,
  • UK.
  • Müller Dairy Ireland Ltd,
  • 8th Floor,
  • Block E Iveagh Court,
  • Harcourt Road,
  • Dublin 2.
  • www.muller.co.uk

Net Contents

160g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy213kJ (50kcal)
Fat<0.5g
of which saturates0.1g
Carbohydrate6.8g
of which sugars6.2g
Protein4.9g
Salt0.2g
Calcium134mg 26% of NRV per pot
NRV is Nutrient Reference Value-

Safety information

Contains a source of Phenylalanine.

View all Fat Free & Low Fat Yoghurts

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here