Muller Light Rhubarb Fat Free Yogurt 160G

Product Description
- Rhubarb fat free yogurt with sweetener
- Müller Light yogurts are now thicker and creamier tasting than ever whilst having no added sugar, fat free, high in protein and only 99 calories or less. A delicious yogurt snack to enjoy anytime of the day, with all the tasty varieties on offer, the toughest choice is deciding which one to try next! Enjoy no added sugar, fat free Müller Light Rhubarb yogurt at only 99 calories or less per pot.
- 0% Fat
- 0% Added Sugar
- Contains naturally occurring sugars
- Suitable for Vegetarians
- Pack size: 160G
Information
Ingredients
Yogurt (Milk), Water, Rhubarb (5%), Modified Maize Starch, Sweetener: Aspartame, Colouring Food: Beetroot Juice Concentrate, Acidity Regulators: Citric Acid, Sodium Citrates, Flavourings
Allergy Information
- Allergy advice: see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated.Best before see lid.
Additives
- Contains Sweeteners
Warnings
- Contains a source of Phenylalanine.
Name and address
- Müller,
- TF9 3SQ,
- UK.
- Müller Dairy Ireland Ltd,
- 8th Floor,
- Block E Iveagh Court,
Return to
- Müller,
- TF9 3SQ,
- UK.
- Müller Dairy Ireland Ltd,
- 8th Floor,
- Block E Iveagh Court,
- Harcourt Road,
- Dublin 2.
- www.muller.co.uk
Net Contents
160g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|213kJ (50kcal)
|Fat
|<0.5g
|of which saturates
|0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|6.8g
|of which sugars
|6.2g
|Protein
|4.9g
|Salt
|0.2g
|Calcium
|134mg 26% of NRV per pot
|NRV is Nutrient Reference Value
Safety information
Contains a source of Phenylalanine.
