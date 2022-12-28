La Espanola Olive Oil 1L
Product Description
- Olive Oil
- Oil comprising exclusively olive oils that have undergone refining and oils obtained directly from olives.
- Olive oil composed of refined olive oils and virgin olive oils
- Ideal for grilling & roasting
- Non Drip Pourer
- Kosher
- Pack size: 1L
Information
Ingredients
Refined Olive Oil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Storage
Store away from light and heat.
Preparation and Usage
- This oil may become cloudy at less than 10°C. This is normal and the oil will clear on gentle warming.
Recycling info
Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled Cap. Metal - Check Local Recycling
Name and address
- Packed by:
- Aceites Del Sur Coosur S.A.,
- Ctra. Madrid-Cádiz,
- Km.550,6,
- 41703 Dos Hermanas,
- Seville,
Importer address
- Acesur Ltd,
- Madison House,
- 31 High Street,
- Sunninghill,
- Ascot,
- SL5 9NP,
Return to
- Acesur Ltd,
- Madison House,
- 31 High Street,
- Sunninghill,
- Ascot,
- SL5 9NP,
- UK.
- www.laespanolaoliveoil.co.uk
- hello@laespanolaoliveoil.com
Net Contents
1l ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100 ml:
|Energy
|3381 kJ / 822 kcal
|Fat
|91.4 g
|of which saturates
|12.8 g
|mono-unsaturates
|70.4 g
|polyunsaturates
|8.2 g
|Carbohydrate
|0 g
|of which sugars
|0 g
|Fibre
|0 g
|Protein
|0 g
|Salt
|0 g
