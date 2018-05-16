Gosh! Original Falafel 308G

Per Portion (4x22g falafel):
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g
Product Description
- Falafel made with chunky chickpeas and onion - simply blended with Mediterranean spices and baked.
- For bright ideas: www.goshfood.com
- We're here to fill your freezers with natural Gosh! goodness. Packed full of chickpeas, herbs and spices, our Original Falafel are delicious in a pitta with hummus or tasty as a snack with your favourite dip or served with crunchy salad.
- Our entire Gosh! range is made with all-natural ingredients, totally plant-based and allergen free*, so whatever your reasons are for choosing us, go ahead and enjoy!
- *Free-from the top 14 allergens including... cereals containing gluten, soya, egg, milk, nuts & sesame seeds
- Crossed Grain Symbol - GB-140-027
- Naturally Delicious
- All natural & packed full of tasty veggies
- Baked not fried
- Source of fibre
- Vegan & gluten free
- Kosher - KLBD, SKA
- Pack size: 308G
- Source of fibre
Information
Ingredients
Chickpeas¹ (64%), Rapeseed Oil, Onion² (7%), Potato Flake, Lemon Juice from Concentrate (Concentrated Lemon Juice, Water), Garlic Puree (Water, Garlic Granules³), Raising Agent (Bicarbonate of Soda), Ground Cumin, Ground Coriander, Parsley⁴, Salt, White Pepper, (¹, ², ³, ⁴ Origin: EU and non-EU)
Storage
Suitable for home freezingDo not refreeze once defrosted. If defrosted keep refrigerated and use within 24 hours. If heating once defrosted, cooking time will need to be reduced. Use within the stated use by date Keep me in the freezer
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: Simply heat up
Remove all packaging
Place falafel on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Electric 200°C / Fan 180°C / Gas Mark 6 14-16 minutes
Serve piping hot (and get ready to smile)
Guidelines only - all appliances are different
Produce of
Produced in the UK
Number of uses
This pack typically contains 3 portions
Warnings
- Warning: Although every effort has been made to remove stones, some small fragments may remain.
Name and address
Net Contents
308g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Portion (4x22g falafel)
|Energy kJ
|1073kJ
|944kJ
|Energy kcal
|257kcal
|226kcal
|Fat
|13g
|11g
|of which saturates
|0.9g
|0.8g
|Carbohydrate
|23g
|20g
|of which sugars
|2.2g
|2.0g
|Fibre
|6.0g
|5.3g
|Protein
|9.6g
|8.4g
|Salt
|1.2g
|1.0g
Safety information
Warning: Although every effort has been made to remove stones, some small fragments may remain.
