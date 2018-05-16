New
Reese's Peanut Butter Creme Egg 5X34g
Product Description
- Milk Chocolate (60%) with Peanut Butter Creme Center (40%)
- Pack size: 170G
Information
Ingredients
Sugar*, Peanuts, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Dextrose, Milk Fat, Vegetable Oils (Palm, Palm Kernel, Shea, Sunflower & Safflower in varying proportions), Hydrogenated Vegetable Oils (Palm, Palm Kernel), Lactose (Milk), Salt, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin*, E476), Antioxidant (E319), Acidity Regulator (E330), Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum, *Produced from Genetically Modified Sugar Beets and Soya Beans
Allergy Information
- For allergens, please see ingredients highlighted in bold.
Storage
To keep this product in perfect condition store in a cool dry place (13°C-18°C) and consume before the date given. For best before date: See side of box.
Produce of
Manufactured in the United States of America. Packed in the UK
Recycling info
Board. Recycle Foil. Recycle
Name and address
- Manufactured for:
- The Hershey Company,
- 19 East Chocolate Avenue,
- Hershey,
- PA 17033-0815,
- USA.
Importer address
- Euro Food Brands Ltd,
- Kimbell Mews,
- Boughton,
- Northampton,
- NN2 8XB,
- UK.
Return to
- Euro Food Brands Ltd,
- Kimbell Mews,
- Boughton,
- Northampton,
- NN2 8XB,
- UK.
- Questions or comments?
- www.askhershey.com
Net Contents
5 x 34g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|2292kJ / 548kcal
|Fat
|31.7g
|of which saturates
|14.1g
|Carbohydrate
|56.5g
|of which sugars
|51.4g
|Protein
|9.3g
|Salt
|0.62g
