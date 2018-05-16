We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Reese's Peanut Butter Creme Egg 5X34g

Reese's Peanut Butter Creme Egg 5X34g

£2.50
£1.47/100g

Product Description

  • Milk Chocolate (60%) with Peanut Butter Creme Center (40%)
  • Pack size: 170G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar*, Peanuts, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Dextrose, Milk Fat, Vegetable Oils (Palm, Palm Kernel, Shea, Sunflower & Safflower in varying proportions), Hydrogenated Vegetable Oils (Palm, Palm Kernel), Lactose (Milk), Salt, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin*, E476), Antioxidant (E319), Acidity Regulator (E330), Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum, *Produced from Genetically Modified Sugar Beets and Soya Beans

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, please see ingredients highlighted in bold.

Storage

To keep this product in perfect condition store in a cool dry place (13°C-18°C) and consume before the date given. For best before date: See side of box.

Produce of

Manufactured in the United States of America. Packed in the UK

Recycling info

Board. Recycle Foil. Recycle

Name and address

  • Manufactured for:
  • The Hershey Company,
  • 19 East Chocolate Avenue,
  • Hershey,
  • PA 17033-0815,
  • USA.

Importer address

  • Euro Food Brands Ltd,
  • Kimbell Mews,
  • Boughton,
  • Northampton,
  • NN2 8XB,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Euro Food Brands Ltd,
  • Kimbell Mews,
  • Boughton,
  • Northampton,
  • NN2 8XB,
  • UK.
  • Questions or comments?
  • www.askhershey.com

Net Contents

5 x 34g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy2292kJ / 548kcal
Fat31.7g
of which saturates14.1g
Carbohydrate56.5g
of which sugars51.4g
Protein9.3g
Salt0.62g
