Jml Nu You Body Brush

Jml Nu You Body Brush

JML NU YOU BODY BRUSH
NuYou Body Brush - Cleanse, massage, exfoliate and pamper your skin in the showerNuYou Body Brush gives you an extraordinary, full-body, rejuvenating spa experience in your own shower. NuYou Body Brush will leave your skin clean, exfoliated, massaged and pampered. With four, easily changeable multifunction heads that each offer a different kind of skin treatment, you can give your skin a head-to-toe spa-like experience in your own shower and, thanks to the extra-long handle, you can reach every part of your body with ease. There’s even a hole in the handle so it can hang inside your shower between uses and it’s always on-hand and ready to go!4 heads to cleanse, exfoliate, massage and pamperNuYou Body Brush comes with 4 multifunction heads: The soft scrubber is made from ultra-hygienic silicone for gentle exfoliation and cleansing. You can use it to apply creams and moisturisers to hard-to-reach areas like you're back and between your shoulders. The soft bristle head is great for exfoliation, deep cleaning and an invigorating full body massage to soothe and rejuvenate tired muscles. The pumice head is perfect for reaching, cleaning and exfoliating the balls and heels of your feet, helping to soften hard, dry skin, callouses and corns. The Loofah head Lets you pamper yourself with a gentle full-body wash that will leave you feeling like you've left the spa after every shower.Perfect for hard-to-reach areasNuYou Body Brush has an extended, contoured handle that makes it easy for gaining access to hard-to-reach areas. Reach behind your shoulders, or the middle of your back, or even the bottom of your feet. This extra reach turns a normal shower into a real spa-like experience because it means you get to those places that would only normally be reachable by somebody else working on your skin for you at an expensive spa.
In-shower cleanser, exfoliator and massagerTherapeutic spinning headsExtra-long handle to reach your back, feet and legs4 multifunction heads for total-body cleansingTwo speed settingsIn-built hanging hole in the handle

Net Contents

1

