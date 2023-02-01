Days Alcohol Free Pale Ale 330ml

Leave alone.
This has got to be the worst alcohol free beer I have tried. A nasty burnt toffee taste. Why did The Times recommend it? Adnams Ghost Ship is far better.
Great taste for a non-alcoholic ale, making it a perfect choice not only for dry January but for any other month.
Quirky design. Refreshing drink
The design is quirky it reminds me of duff beer on the Simpsons! The drink itself is refreshing and light, it's reimscent of real alcohol
Clean and crisp
A lovely clean and crisp taste with a hint of citrus. A great alternative for when you're not drinking alcohol and doesn't leave you feeling left out!
Smelt out of date and no taste
Refreshing Ale (without the hangover!)
I don't actually drink alcohol but don't want to feel left out! This is so refreshing with nice flavour. I've been told it's quite similar to an alcoholic version. What's not to like!
Very pleased with this alcohol free pale ale as an alternative christmas drink. It has a nice flavour.
Really nice citrusy type of pale ale. Good to have an alternative to one with alcohol so don’t go overboard.
Really tasty alcohol free ale. Nice caramel flavours and a light fizz, along with a slightly hoppy taste. Very easy to drink.
Very enjoyable
I enjoyed this alcohol free pale ale served chilled. It had a clean taste with a hint of citrus. This is probably one of the best alcohol free beers that I have tasted and will be a great drink for the summer.