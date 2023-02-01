We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Days Alcohol Free Pale Ale 330Ml

4.4(14)Write a review
image 1 of Days Alcohol Free Pale Ale 330Ml
Product Description

  • Days Alcohol Free Pale Ale 330ml
  • Bold, balanced and vibrant. Our refreshing Pale Ale has tropical overtones and a satisfyingly clean grapefruit finish.
  • Hops: CTZ, Magnum, Herkules
  • What Will You Do with Yours?
  • We brew for those who want to do more. Using a unique double-fermentation brewing process, we've created a range of crisp, refreshing alcohol-free beers that pair with you and your lifestyle. And because we're committed to helping everyone live better days, we give 2% of sales to progressive mental health initiatives. Here's to good times, good days and good tomorrows.
  • Beer for Doing
  • Alcohol Free
  • 69 Calories
  • Natural Ingredients
  • Suitable for Vegans
  • Pack size: 330ML

Information

Ingredients

Water, Malted Barley, Hop Extracts, Natural Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Best before: See neck

Produce of

Brewed in Scotland, Brewed and bottled in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Serve: Cold

Name and address

  • Better Beverage Company Ltd,
  • 5 South Charlotte Street,
  • Edinburgh,
  • EH2 4AN.

  • hey@daysbrewing.com
  • DAYSBREWING.COM

Net Contents

330ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml:
Energy91kJ/21kcal
Fat0.3g
of which saturates<0.1g
Carbohydrate4.5g
of which sugars2.3g
Protein0.2g
Salt<0.1g
14 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Leave alone.

1 stars

This has got to be the worst alcohol free beer I have tried. A nasty burnt toffee taste. Why did The Times recommend it? Adnams Ghost Ship is far better.

Great taste for a non-alcoholic ale, making it a p

5 stars

Great taste for a non-alcoholic ale, making it a perfect choice not only for dry January but for any other month.

Quirky design. Refreshing drink

5 stars

The design is quirky it reminds me of duff beer on the Simpsons! The drink itself is refreshing and light, it's reimscent of real alcohol

Clean and crisp

5 stars

A lovely clean and crisp taste with a hint of citrus. A great alternative for when you're not drinking alcohol and doesn't leave you feeling left out!

Smelt out of date and no taste

1 stars

Smelt out of date and no taste

Refreshing Ale (without the hangover!)

5 stars

I don't actually drink alcohol but don't want to feel left out! This is so refreshing with nice flavour. I've been told it's quite similar to an alcoholic version. What's not to like!

Very pleased with this alcohol free pale ale as an

5 stars

Very pleased with this alcohol free pale ale as an alternative christmas drink. It has a nice flavour.

Really nice citrusy type of pale ale. Good to have

5 stars

Really nice citrusy type of pale ale. Good to have an alternative to one with alcohol so don’t go overboard.

Really tasty alcohol free ale. Nice caramel flavou

5 stars

Really tasty alcohol free ale. Nice caramel flavours and a light fizz, along with a slightly hoppy taste. Very easy to drink.

Very enjoyable

5 stars

I enjoyed this alcohol free pale ale served chilled. It had a clean taste with a hint of citrus. This is probably one of the best alcohol free beers that I have tasted and will be a great drink for the summer.

1-10 of 14 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

