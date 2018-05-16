We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Cadbury Dairy Milk Mini Eggs Easter Egg 193.5G

image 1 of Cadbury Dairy Milk Mini Eggs Easter Egg 193.5G

This product is available for delivery or collection until 07/04/2023

Product Description

  • Hollow milk chocolate egg with one bag of solid milk chocolate eggs in a crisp sugar shell.
  • BeTreatwise.net
  • Get to know your treats
  • Cocoa Life
  • Partnering with Fairtrade Foundation
  • WWW.COCOALIFE.ORG
  • Show You Care.
  • Hide It.
  • Your Easter egg has been made with Cadbury Dairy Milk
  • Milk chocolate egg shell made with Cadbury Dairy Milk.
  • Approximately 6 portions per hollow shell egg
  • Made under licence from Cadbury UK Ltd.

By Appointment to H.M. The Queen Cocoa and Chocolate Manufacturers Cadbury UK Ltd., Bournville.

  • The Iconic Easter Taste
  • 100% Sustainably Sourced Cocoa
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 193.5G

Information

Warnings

  • CHOKING HAZARD: This product is Not suitable for children under 4.

Recycling info

Card. Recycle Foil. Recycle

Lower age limit

4 Years

Net Contents

193.5g ℮

Safety information

CHOKING HAZARD: This product is Not suitable for children under 4.

Each 25 g contains

Energy
560kJ
134kcal
7%of the reference intake
Fat
7.7g

-

11%of the reference intake
Saturates
4.4g

-

22%of the reference intake
Sugars
14g

-

15%of the reference intake
Salt
0.06g

-

1%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2239 kJ

Information

Ingredients

Milk**, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifiers (E442, E476), Flavourings, **The equivalent of 426 ml of Fresh Liquid Milk in every 227 g of Milk Chocolate, Milk Solids 20 % minimum, actual 23 %, Cocoa Solids 20 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer portion (25 g)*Reference Intakes
Energy2239 kJ560 kJ8400 kJ /
-536 kcal134 kcal2000 kcal
Fat31 g7.7 g70 g
of which Saturates18 g4.4 g20 g
Carbohydrate56 g14 g260 g
of which Sugars56 g14 g90 g
Fibre2.1 g0.5 g-
Protein7.3 g1.8 g50 g
Salt0.24 g0.06 g6 g
*% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---

Each 38.5 g contains

Energy
795kJ
189kcal
9%of the reference intake
Fat
8.2g

-

12%of the reference intake
Saturates
4.7g

-

24%of the reference intake
Sugars
27g

-

30%of the reference intake
Salt
0.06g

-

1%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2064 kJ

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Milk, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Whey Permeate Powder (from Milk), Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Milk Fat, Modified Starches (Maize, Tapioca), Emulsifiers (E442, E476), Flavourings, Maltodextrin, Colours (Anthocyanins, Beetroot Red, Paprika Extract, Carotenes), Milk Chocolate: Milk Solids 14 % minimum, Cocoa Solids 25 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer bag (38.5 g)*Reference Intakes
Energy2064 kJ795 kJ8400 kJ /
-492 kcal189 kcal2000 kcal
Fat21 g8.2 g70 g
of which Saturates12 g4.7 g20 g
Carbohydrate70 g27 g260 g
of which Sugars69 g27 g90 g
Fibre1.6 g0.6 g-
Protein4.2 g1.6 g50 g
Salt0.17 g0.06 g6 g
*% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---
