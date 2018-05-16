We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Ts/Choclnly Dark Milk Chocolate Bar With Brwnie Pieces 180G

Product Description

  • Belgian Fairtrade dark milk chocolate with brownie pieces.
  • Crazy about chocolate, serious about people
  • Together with our friends at Ben & Jerry's, we've created a bar to celebrate that they joined our mission of making 100% slave free the norm in chocolate. A dark milk chocolate bar with crunchy brownie pieces, made with fully traceable and ethically sourced cocoa via Tony's open chain. Changing the world has never tasted so good.
  • Fairtrade Foundation - Fairtrade cocoa and sugar. Sugar with mass balance. Total 74%. info.fairtrade.net/sourcing
  • Together we'll make chocolate 100% slave free
  • Pack size: 180G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, 11% Brownie Pieces (Sugar, Wheat Flour, Sunflower Oil, Humectant (Glycerine), Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Salt), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Cocoa Solids: 42% minimum, Milk Solids: 18% minimum

Allergy Information

  • May contain: Egg, Peanut and Nuts.

Storage

Keep cool, dry and dark, but not in the fridge.Best before: see side.

Produce of

Made in Belgium

Number of uses

The packaging contains 6 servings

Name and address

  • Tony's Chocolonely Ltd (UK),
  • 36b Rosedale Road,
  • Richmond,
  • TW9 2SX.
  • Tony's Chocolonely Ltd (Ireland),
  • Unit 101,

Return to

  • Tony's Chocolonely Ltd (UK),
  • 36b Rosedale Road,
  • Richmond,
  • TW9 2SX.
  • mailuk@tonyschocolonely.com
  • Tony's Chocolonely Ltd (Ireland),
  • Unit 101,
  • Northwest Business Park,
  • Ballycoolin,
  • Dublin,
  • D15 NN20.
  • mailire@tonyschocolonely.com

Net Contents

180g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 gramper serving (30g)**RI* per serving
Energy2259 kJ / 540 kcal678 kJ / 162 kcal8%
Fat34 g10 g14%
of which saturates20 g5.9 g29%
Carbohydrates48 g14 g6%
of which sugars43 g13 g14%
Protein7.7 g2.3 g5%
Salt0.19 g0.06 g2%
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---
**The packaging contains 6 servings---
