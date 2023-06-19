Mam Easy Active Baby Bottle 330Ml

Easy Active Baby BottleDeveloped with Medical ExpertsTeamwork with medical experts for maximum safetyRight from the beginning, MAM products are developed in cooperation with medical experts and research institutes such as ICMRS, paediatricians, developmental pedagogues, dentists and midwives. Only after approval by medical experts is a MAM innovation ready for baby life.International Children Medical Research SocietyScientific Panel of BAMED AGwww.icmrs.orgDownload the MAM Baby Diary App today: Available on IOS and AndroidAll spare parts are also available on mambaby.comFor more information on the Easy Active see mambaby.com
LidSpill-proof, protects from dirtWorks as measuring cup even for smallest amountsMAM Teat with SkinSoft silicone surfaceEasily accepted by babies - for a familiar feelingUnique flat shape fits perfectly in baby's mouthWide OpeningEasy fillingFast & easy cleaningActive DesignComfortable to hold - even for small handsEasy to use - for active babiesErgonomic shape makes bottle comfortable to hold for parents and babiesWide opening for extra smooth filling and cleaningVibrant colours with stylish motives grab baby's attentionMAM Teat with SkinSoft™ Silicone surface for easy acceptanceThe MAM Teat is easily accepted by babies thanks to its SkinSoft silicone surface and its unique flat shape, which feel so familiar.94% Teat Acceptance*Baby approved: 94%* accept the MAM Teat.(*Market research 2009-2014, tested with 1,349 babies)1 - Slow flow 0+ months2 - Medium flow 2+ months3 - Fast flow 4+ monthsSpill-free, fast flow 4+ monthsX - Extra fast flow for thicker liquids 6+ months
The MAM PrincipleParents are demanding. At MAM, we are too. That's why, for over 40 years, we have worked with medical, research and technological experts to develop products that are unique in function and design. MAM products support the individual development of every child and make everyday life easier for babies.Bottle teat fits all MAM Bottles and the Trainer.
BPA/BPS free: All MAM bottles are made from materials free of BPA and BPS (BPA free in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 321/2011).This product meets the requirements of European Standard EN 14350.
Mother & Baby Awards 2007/8 Gold - Award for ExcellenceTeat easily accepted by babiesSo soft it feels like skinComfortable for babies to holdFast filling and cleaningSkin Soft™ siliconeBPA/BPS free
Produce of
Made in Austria
Preparation and Usage
Further instructions for use inside. Please retain instructions for future use.
Lower age limit
4 Months