Mam Easy Active Baby Bottle 330Ml

Easy Active Baby Bottle Developed with Medical Experts Teamwork with medical experts for maximum safety Right from the beginning, MAM products are developed in cooperation with medical experts and research institutes such as ICMRS, paediatricians, developmental pedagogues, dentists and midwives. Only after approval by medical experts is a MAM innovation ready for baby life. International Children Medical Research Society Scientific Panel of BAMED AG www.icmrs.org

Lid Spill-proof, protects from dirt Works as measuring cup even for smallest amounts MAM Teat with SkinSoft silicone surface Easily accepted by babies - for a familiar feeling Unique flat shape fits perfectly in baby's mouth Wide Opening Easy filling Fast & easy cleaning Active Design Comfortable to hold - even for small hands Easy to use - for active babies Ergonomic shape makes bottle comfortable to hold for parents and babies Wide opening for extra smooth filling and cleaning Vibrant colours with stylish motives grab baby's attention MAM Teat with SkinSoft™ Silicone surface for easy acceptance The MAM Teat is easily accepted by babies thanks to its SkinSoft silicone surface and its unique flat shape, which feel so familiar. 94% Teat Acceptance* Baby approved: 94%* accept the MAM Teat. (*Market research 2009-2014, tested with 1,349 babies) 1 - Slow flow 0+ months 2 - Medium flow 2+ months 3 - Fast flow 4+ months Spill-free, fast flow 4+ months X - Extra fast flow for thicker liquids 6+ months

The MAM Principle Parents are demanding. At MAM, we are too. That's why, for over 40 years, we have worked with medical, research and technological experts to develop products that are unique in function and design. MAM products support the individual development of every child and make everyday life easier for babies. Bottle teat fits all MAM Bottles and the Trainer.

BPA/BPS free: All MAM bottles are made from materials free of BPA and BPS (BPA free in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 321/2011). This product meets the requirements of European Standard EN 14350.

Mother & Baby Awards 2007/8 Gold - Award for Excellence Teat easily accepted by babies So soft it feels like skin Comfortable for babies to hold Fast filling and cleaning Skin Soft™ silicone BPA/BPS free

Made in Austria

Lower age limit

4 Months