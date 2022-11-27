We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

New

Princes Mackerel Fillets Indian Style Coconut Curry 125G

5(1)Write a review
Princes Mackerel Fillets Indian Style Coconut Curry 125G
£1.50
£1.20/100g

Product Description

  • Mackerel fillets in curry sauce
  • Here's an idea... enjoy with rice for a quick and tasty meal.
  • Need tasty and easy recipes?
  • You'll find them at princes.co.uk
  • Caring about taste, quality and families since 1900.
  • Princes Ltd® copyright.
  • All rights reserved.
  • Skinless & Boneless
  • Flavours of the World
  • Creamy Coconut & Spices
  • High in Protein
  • High in Omega 3
  • Pack size: 125G
  • High in Protein
  • High in Omega 3

Information

Ingredients

Mackerel Fillets (Fish) (56%), Water, Coconut Milk Powder (contains Milk) (3.6%), Curry Powder (4.2%) [Garlic, Chilli, Paprika, Turmeric, Coriander, Cumin, Fenugreek, Onion Powder, Spice Extracts (Chilli, Turmeric, Garlic, Cardamom, Ginger, Coriander, Mace, Nutmeg, Paprika, Pepper, Sage)], Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Lemon Juice (from Concentrate), Rice Flour, Lemongrass Extract, Salt, Stabilisers: (Xanthan Gum, Guar Gum)

Allergy Information

  • Allergens in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Anything left? Pop it in a sealed container in the fridge. Eat within 2 days.Best before end: See side of can

Produce of

Product of: Denmark

Preparation and Usage

  • Lift the ring up, push forward to pierce, then gently pull back so you don't spill it on yourself.

Name and address

  • Princes Ltd.,
  • Liverpool,
  • L3 1NX,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Want to get in touch? You can email hello@princes.co.uk or write to us at:
  • Customer Care,
  • Princes Ltd.,
  • Liverpool,
  • L3 1NX,
  • U.K.
  • princes.co.uk

Net Contents

125g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy854kJ/205kcal
Fat14.8g
Of which saturates4.7g
Carbohydrate4.1g
Of which sugars4.1g
Fibre1.9g
Protein13.0g
Salt0.90g
Omega 34.2g
View all Tinned Fish & Seafood

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Delicious with couscous for a quick curry

5 stars

Had this on a wild camping trip with some couscous for an easy, one-pot meal. Tasted much better than I expected.

£0.00 Guide price
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here