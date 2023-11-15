We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Wakati Sulfate-Free Shampoo 235Ml

Wakati Sulfate-Free Shampoo 235ml For more information on the brand or partnership, visit www.wakatihair.com
The Wakati Sulfate-Free Shampoo delivers balanced cleansing to gently remove build-up while prepping your hair for optimal conditioning.Designed to cleanse without stripping, leaving hair receptive to moisture.Time to show off healthy-looking hair.
Wakati, meaning "time" in Swahili, represents a respect for where your hair has been and an optimism for all the places you want it to go.
FAMU - The Wakati brand design & business plan was co-developed with Florida A&M University business students.
Balanced Cleansing to Remove Build-UpFor natural hair with shea & jojoba oilsSLS/SLES Sulfate-Free
Aqua, Sodium C14-16 Olefin Sulfonate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Coco-Glucoside, Decyl Glucoside, Glycol Distearate, Cocamide MEA, Parfum, Stearoxypropyl Dimethylamine, Citric Acid, Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose, Propylene Glycol, Quaternium-80, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Laureth-16, Polyquaternium-7, Lactic Acid, Polyquaternium-52, Polyquaternium-10, Stearyl Alcohol, Sodium Chloride, Sodium Hydroxide, Simmondsia Chinensis Seed Oil, Butyrospermum Parkii Oil, BHT, Sodium Benzoate, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Methylisothiazolinone, Coumarin Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool

Made in USA of US & imported ingredients

235ml ℮

Directions:Apply to Wet Hair, Lather and Rinse well. For best results, follow with the Wakati Water-Activated Advanced Conditioner for optimum moisture and finger detangling.

