Wakati Sulfate-Free Shampoo 235Ml

The Wakati Sulfate-Free Shampoo delivers balanced cleansing to gently remove build-up while prepping your hair for optimal conditioning. Designed to cleanse without stripping, leaving hair receptive to moisture. Time to show off healthy-looking hair.

Wakati, meaning "time" in Swahili, represents a respect for where your hair has been and an optimism for all the places you want it to go.

FAMU - The Wakati brand design & business plan was co-developed with Florida A&M University business students.

Balanced Cleansing to Remove Build-Up For natural hair with shea & jojoba oils SLS/SLES Sulfate-Free

Pack size: 235ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Sodium C14-16 Olefin Sulfonate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Coco-Glucoside, Decyl Glucoside, Glycol Distearate, Cocamide MEA, Parfum, Stearoxypropyl Dimethylamine, Citric Acid, Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose, Propylene Glycol, Quaternium-80, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Laureth-16, Polyquaternium-7, Lactic Acid, Polyquaternium-52, Polyquaternium-10, Stearyl Alcohol, Sodium Chloride, Sodium Hydroxide, Simmondsia Chinensis Seed Oil, Butyrospermum Parkii Oil, BHT, Sodium Benzoate, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Methylisothiazolinone, Coumarin Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool

Produce of

Made in USA of US & imported ingredients

Net Contents

235ml ℮

