New
English Cheesecake Company Ltd Luxury Vanilla Cheesecake Wit Lotus Biscoff 214G
Each 107g portion contains*
- Energy
- 2209kJ
-
- 528kcal
- 26.4%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 32.2g
- 46%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 10.4g
- 52%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 27.6g
- 30.6%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.84g
- 14%of the reference intake
high
high
high
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g
Product Description
- Luxury Vanilla Cheesecake with Lotus Biscoff
- Love Our Cheesecakes?
- Check out the full range on our website...
- englishcheesecake.com
- For a whole lot more delivered to your door
- Did you know we also sell whole cheesecakes (and more!) online?
- Head to englishcheesecake.com for a whole lot more delivered to your door
- Our Short & Sweet Story
- Two dessert freaks and friends, Philip & Alan, joined forces over their love for all things cheesecake. They set out on a mission to create irresistible quality cheesecakes using a family recipe and a whole load of tasty toppings.
- "This cheesecake is phenomenal"
- "This is the most glorious slice of cheesecake I've ever had!"
- Swirled and topped with delicious Lotus Biscoff spread and crumb on our crunchy biscuit base
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 214G
Information
Ingredients
Biscuit Base (41%) [Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Thiamin, Niacin), Vegetable Oils (SG RSPO Palm, Rapeseed), Sugar, Invert Sugar Syrup, Raising Agents; E500ii, E503ii, Salt], Lotus Original Caramelised Biscuit Spread (24%) [Original Caramelised Biscuits (Wheat Flour, Sugar, Vegetable Oils (Palm Oil from Sustainable and Certified Plantations, Rapeseed Oil), Candy Sugar Syrup, Raising Agent (Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate), Soya Flour, Salt, Cinnamon), Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Acid (Citric Acid)], Double Cream (Milk), Caramelised Biscuit (7%) [Wheat Flour, Sugar, Vegetable Oils (Palm (RSPO certified), Rapeseed), Candy Sugar Syrup, Raising Agent; E500, Soya Flour, Salt, Cinnamon], Reduced Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (6%) [Skimmed Milk, Cream, Permeate, Salt, Tapioca Starch, Xanthan Gum, Locust Bean Gum, Bacterial Starter Culture], Sugar, Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (2%), Tapioca Starch, Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Milk, Natural Vanilla Flavouring, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate (E202))
Allergy Information
- May contain traces of Egg, Nuts and Sulphites. For allergens including Cereals containing Gluten see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated between 0°C and 5°C. Do not freeze.For Use by Date see side of pack.
Produce of
Made in the UK
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle
Name and address
- English Cheesecake Company,
- Unit 1 North,
- Oxgate Centre,
- Oxgate Lane,
- London,
- NW2 7JA.
Return to
- English Cheesecake Company,
- Unit 1 North,
- Oxgate Centre,
- Oxgate Lane,
- London,
- NW2 7JA.
- hello@englishcheesecake.com
- englishcheesecake.com
Net Contents
214g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Slice (Approx 107g)
|Energy Kcal
|494
|528
|Energy kJ
|2065
|2209
|Fat
|30.1g
|32.2g
|of which saturates
|9.8g
|10.4g
|Carbohydrate
|51.3g
|54.8g
|of which sugars
|25.8g
|27.6g
|Fibre
|1.1g
|1.1g
|Protein
|4.5g
|4.8g
|Salt
|0.79g
|0.84g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.