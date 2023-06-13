We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
image 1 of Kellogg's Krave Stix Chocolate Hazelnut Snack 5X20.5G
image 1 of Kellogg's Krave Stix Chocolate Hazelnut Snack 5X20.5Gimage 2 of Kellogg's Krave Stix Chocolate Hazelnut Snack 5X20.5G

Kellogg's Krave Stix Chocolate Hazelnut Snack 5X20.5G

No ratings yet
Write a review

£1.50

£1.46/100g

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

Per portion (20.5g)
Energy
413kJ
98kcal
5%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2013 kJ

Mixed Cereal Bar Containing a Hazelnut & Chocolate Flavoured Filling.Enjoy as part of a varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle.
Enjoy the taste of Krave Chocolate Hazelnut flavour on-the-go with Krave Stix Chocolate Hazelnut Flavour snacks. Taking the taste you know from Kellogg's Krave and transforming it into an easy to eat on-the-go snack. Try Krave Stix Chocolate Hazelnut Flavour snacks today.
TM, ®, © 2023 Kellogg Company.All rights reserved.
By Appointment to Her Majesty The Queen Purveyors of Cereals Kelloggs Marketing and Sales Company (UK) Limited
- Contains 5, 20.5g Kellogg's Krave Stix Chocolate Hazelnut Flavour snacks.- Take the delicious taste of Kellogg's Krave Chocolate Hazelnut Flavour cereal with you on-the-go.- Easy to eat and great as an on-the-go snack.- Try this addition to the Kellogg's Krave line-up with Krave Stix Chocolate Hazelnut Flavour snacks.- Kellogg's Krave Stix Chocolate Hazelnut Flavour snacks are made with no artificial colours or flavours.
Pack size: 102.5G

Ingredients

Chocolate Hazelnut Flavoured Filling (58%) (Sugar, Vegetable Oils {Rapeseed, Palm}, Hazelnuts (7.5%), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Milk Whey Powder, Emulsifier {Soy Lecithin} Natural Vanilla Flavouring, Antioxidant {Alpha Tocopherol}), Cereal Flours (42%) (Rice, Maize, Oat), Sugar, Colour (Carotenes), Salt, Antioxidants (Ascorbyl Palmitate, Alpha Tocopherol)

Allergy Information

May contain other Nuts. For allergens see ingredients highlighted in bold.

Net Contents

5 x 20.5g ℮

Additives

Free From Artificial ColoursFree From Artificial Flavours

View all Cereal Bars & On the Go Snack Bars

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here