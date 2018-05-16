Tesco Rosemary & Sea Salt Focaccia

One focaccia
- Energy
- 1329kJ
-
- 315kcal
- 16%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 6.2g
- 9%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 1.0g
- 5%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 3.9g
- 4%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.86g
- 14%of the reference intake
medium
low
low
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1208kJ / 286kcal
Product Description
- 2 Rosemary and sea salt flatbreads with extra virgin olive oil (5%).
- A TASTE OF ITALY Perfect to cut into strips or as a share & tear for the side of your meal
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Yeast, Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Monocalcium Phosphate), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Calcium Propionate), Rosemary, Sea Salt, Acidity Regulators (Malic Acid, Citric Acid), Wheat Starch, Antioxidant (Extracts of Rosemary).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Legal information
Packaged in a protective atmosphere
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by date shown. Use within one month. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 2 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container. Once opened, consume within 1 days.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 200°C /Fan 180°C /Gas 6 3-4 mins. Sprinkle focaccia with a little water. Place directly in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Serve warm. Do not reheat.
Grill
Instructions: Medium 2 mins. Place under a pre-heated medium grill, turning once during heating. Serve warm. Do not reheat.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Recycling info
Recycle at large supermarket. Don't recycle at home
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One focaccia (110g)
|Energy
|1208kJ / 286kcal
|1329kJ / 315kcal
|Fat
|5.7g
|6.2g
|Saturates
|1.0g
|1.0g
|Carbohydrate
|48.0g
|52.8g
|Sugars
|3.5g
|3.9g
|Fibre
|2.9g
|3.2g
|Protein
|9.4g
|10.3g
|Salt
|0.78g
|0.86g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
