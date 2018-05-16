Lift Instant Lemon Flavour Tea Reduced Sweetness 165G

Product Description
- Reduced Sweetness Instant Lemon Flavoured Tea.
- Give yourself an instant Lift
- Did you know, Lift instant flavour tea is high in vitamin C? Vitamin C can contribute to the reduction of tiredness and fatigue
- Why not try Lift Lemon, or Lift Peach for an uplifting change?
- Lift is a registered trademark of Typhoo Tea Limited.
- Contents may settle in transit.
- Reduced sweetness
- Just add water
- High in Vitamin C
- All Lift instant flavour teas are suitable for vegans and vegetarians
- Pack size: 165G
- Vitamin C can contribute to the reduction of tiredness and fatigue
- High in Vitamin C
Information
Ingredients
Dextrose, Soluble Solids of Tea (6.8%), Acid (Citric Acid), Dried Glucose Syrup, Flavourings, Acidity Regulator (E331), Vitamin C
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.If product hardens, use a spoon to break up and prepare as normal. Should be consumed within 6 weeks of opening.
Preparation and Usage
- Enjoy me hot, cold or on the go!
- For warm refreshment in an instant, put two heaped teaspoonful's of Lift in a mug, add 200ml hot water and stir.
- Alternatively, for a refreshing cold drink, add chilled water, ice and stir.
- Lift is also perfect for adding to portable water bottles, just add and gently shake to mix.
Number of uses
Each jar of Lift provides 23 servings
Recycling info
Cap. Recyclable Jar. Recyclable Sleeve. Not Recyclable
Name and address
- Registered at:
- Pembroke House,
- Dublin,
- D02 EK84,
- Ireland.
- Lift,
Return to
- Contact us at:
- Lift,
- Pasture Road,
- Moreton,
- Wirral,
- Merseyside,
- CH46 8XF,
- United Kingdom.
- www.liftdrinks.com
- or freephone
- 08006335650
- (UK only) between 9:30am and 5.00pm Monday - Friday
Net Contents
165g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g as sold
|Per 2 heaped teaspoons (7g)
|Energy
|1390kJ 327kcal
|97kJ 23kcal
|Fat
|0g
|0g
|of which Saturates
|0g
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|80.3g
|5.6g
|of which Sugars
|78.9g
|5.5g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|1.4g
|0.1g
|Salt
|0.50g
|0.04g
|Vitamin C
|352mg
|24.6mg
|-
|(440% NRV*)
|(30.8% NRV*)
|*NRV = Nutrient Reference Value
|-
|-
