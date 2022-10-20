Tesco Finest Black Garlic Infused Aged Sheep's Cheese 150G
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1748kJ / 422kcal
Product Description
- Full fat hard cheese made from pasteurised sheep's milk, with black garlic paste.
- Made in the La Mancha region of Spain by our cheesemaker Quesos Rocinante. This delicious Black Garlic infused Cheese is made using aged sheep's cheese, for a delightful balance of sweet & savoury notes.
- Made in La Mancha Region of Spain By our cheesemaker Quesos Rocinante Black Garlic Infused Aged Sheep's Cheese Sweet & Tangy A distinctive aged hard sheep's cheese, infused with black garlic for a delightful balance of sweet & savoury notes PRODUCED IN SPAIN
- Pack size: 150G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Full Fat Hard Cheese [Full Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Stabiliser (Calcium Chloride)], Salt, Black Garlic Paste (1.5%).
Inedible Rind Only: Preservatives (Natamycin).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 5 days and by date shown.
Produce of
Made using EU milk and Spanish black garlic.
Number of uses
5 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: The rind on the cheese is not edible.
Recycling info
Film. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
150g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 30g
|Energy
|1748kJ / 422kcal
|524kJ / 126kcal
|Fat
|35.0g
|10.5g
|Saturates
|23.0g
|6.9g
|Carbohydrate
|0.9g
|0.3g
|Sugars
|0.9g
|0.3g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|24.0g
|7.2g
|Salt
|1.20g
|0.36g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: The rind on the cheese is not edible.
