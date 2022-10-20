We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 
Clubcard Price

Tesco Finest Black Garlic Infused Aged Sheep's Cheese 150G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Finest Black Garlic Infused Aged Sheep's Cheese 150G
£2.75
£18.34/kg

Per 30g

Energy
524kJ
126kcal
6%of the reference intake
Fat
10.5g

high

15%of the reference intake
Saturates
6.9g

high

35%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.3g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.36g

medium

6%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1748kJ / 422kcal

Product Description

  • Full fat hard cheese made from pasteurised sheep's milk, with black garlic paste.
  • Made in the La Mancha region of Spain by our cheesemaker Quesos Rocinante. This delicious Black Garlic infused Cheese is made using aged sheep's cheese, for a delightful balance of sweet & savoury notes.
  • Made in La Mancha Region of Spain By our cheesemaker Quesos Rocinante Black Garlic Infused Aged Sheep's Cheese Sweet & Tangy A distinctive aged hard sheep's cheese, infused with black garlic for a delightful balance of sweet & savoury notes PRODUCED IN SPAIN
  • Pack size: 150G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Full Fat Hard Cheese [Full Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Stabiliser (Calcium Chloride)], Salt, Black Garlic Paste (1.5%).

Inedible Rind Only: Preservatives (Natamycin).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 5 days and by date shown.

Produce of

Made using EU milk and Spanish black garlic.

Number of uses

5 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: The rind on the cheese is not edible.

Recycling info

Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

150g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g
Energy1748kJ / 422kcal524kJ / 126kcal
Fat35.0g10.5g
Saturates23.0g6.9g
Carbohydrate0.9g0.3g
Sugars0.9g0.3g
Fibre0g0g
Protein24.0g7.2g
Salt1.20g0.36g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

Caution: The rind on the cheese is not edible.

View all Speciality & Continental Cheese

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

£0.00 Guide price
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here