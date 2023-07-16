Ben's Original Spanish Paella Style One Pan Creations 250G

Steamed parboiled long grain rice with mixed peppers, tomato paste and aromatic spices. The rice in this pouch has been grown as part of our sustainability programme. Visit bensoriginal.co.uk to find out more.

We've selected an exciting range of sophisticated rice dishes from around the world - and made them quick and easy to re-create at home. Our One Pan Creations expertly combine a selection of vegetables, seasoning & spices and perfectly steamed rice, bursting with flavour. Simply add your favourite meat and veggies, and in a few easy steps, serve up a delicious meal in minutes.

A seat at the table for all. At Ben's Original™, our goal is not just to bring you the world's best rice. We also believe everyone deserves a seat at the table - which is why we're helping provide underserved communities with access to nutritious food and supporting increased diversity in the food industry. Visit bensoriginal.co.uk to find out more.

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Pan Fry 10 Minutes 2 Main Dish Portions No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives Suitable for vegetarians

Pack size: 250G

Ingredients

Steamed Parboiled Long Grain Rice (72%), Tomatoes (6.2%), Green Pepper (4.7%), Peas (4.7%), Red Pepper (4.7%), Roasted Red Pepper, Onion Powder (Roasted), Smoked Paprika Powder, Natural Flavouring, Double Concentrated Tomato Paste, Spice, Sunflower Oil, Salt, Maltodextrin, Garlic Powder, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Acid (Citric Acid), Herb

Produce of

UK

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

250g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Just Add: 1 Small onion 1 Red pepper 100g Green beans 200g Prawns Create Your Meal (with our suggested ingredients, or choose your own!) This rice helps you create a delicious and wholesome meal that can be enjoyed any day of the week. 1. Brown your choice of protein in a pan with a little oil. Prawns are perfect, but feel free to get creative. 2. Add your sliced onion and sliced / chopped veggies to the pan and stir until cooked. 3. Squeeze the pouch to separate the rice, open and stir in. Add 10 ml of water and stir until the water has almost evaporated. 4. Check the protein is cooked through, then (optional) garnish with fresh parsley and a lemon wedge - and you're ready to serve!

Additives