We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Ogx Colour Care Deep Conditioning Hair Mask 300Ml

Ogx Colour Care Deep Conditioning Hair Mask 300Ml

No ratings yet
Write a review

£8.50

£2.83/100ml

OGX Colour Care Deep Condg Hair Mask 300ml
This deeply moisturizing mask helps to protect against UVA/UVB rays, smooth damaged strands and prevent colour fade for up to 4 weeks*, for gorgeous, shiny hair.*For maximum intensity, use multiple applications or apply to dry hair. Results may vary.
Ogx Colour CareBeauty pure and simple
Pack size: 300ML

Ingredients

Aqua/Water/Eau, Cetearyl Alcohol, Cetyl Alcohol, Behentrimonium Chloride, Glycerin, PPG-3 Benzyl Ether Myristate, Steareth-20, Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Benzophenone-4, Polyquaternium-59, Butylene Glycol, Amodimethicone, Isopropyl Alcohol, Polyquaternium-47, Disodium EDTA, Polyquaternium-37, Propylene Glycol Dicaprylate/Dicaprate, PPG-1 Trideceth-6, Citric Acid, Sodium Hydroxide, Sodium Benzoate, Sorbitan Oleate, Pentaerythrityl Tetra-di-t-butyl Hydroxyhydrocinnamate, Parfum/Fragrance, Benzyl Salicylate

Net Contents

300ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

What You Do...: After shampooing, apply a small amount into palm and evenly distribute into damp hair from mids to ends. Leave treatment in hair for 3-5 minutes, than rinse.For best results use in conjunction with other OGX hair products.

View all Hair Masks & Oil

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here