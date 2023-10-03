We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Garnier Skin Active Charcoal Anti-Blemish Serum 30Ml

4.5(251)
GARNIER SKIN ATV CHRCL A/BLEMISH SERUM 30ML
Scientifically-Proven Formula: Formulated with 4% [AHA + BHA + Niacinamide], our first charcoal serum improves appearance of residual marks and blemishes, and helps to resurface skin for smoother and more even-looking skin. Immediately after 1 use, skin feels mattified and smoother.Trusted by Our Board of Dermatologists*: Our formula is dermatologically tested, and suitable for all skin types, even sensitive. For Blemish-prone skin. Also suitable for Acne-prone skin. (*Formulas and test results reviewed by a board of 8 dermatologists sponsored by Garnier SkinActive)Vegan Formula, Recyclable Packaging: Our charcoal serum has a vegan formula, containing no animal-derived ingredients or by-products. The box and bottle are recyclable, and the box is made of FSC-Approved cardboard.Certified Cruelty-Free: All Garnier products globally are officially approved by Cruelty Free International under the Leaping Bunny Programme, the leading organisation working to end animal testing worldwide, and the recognised Cruelty Free Gold Standard.Formulated with 4% [AHA + BHA + Niacinamide], our first charcoal serum improves appearance of residual marks and blemishes, and helps to resurfaces skin for smoother and more even-looking skin. The serum's fast-absorbing, lightweight gentle formula leaves no visible residue or stickiness. Our formula is dermatologically tested, and suitable for all skin types, even sensitive.The Science behind the Serum:Our serum is enriched with powerful active ingredients, including AHA + BHA (Salicylic Acid) + NIACINAMIDE and helps target dull and uneven skin texture. The formula helps reduce the appearance of blemishes and pores and after 1 use skin is left deeply purified & mattified.This serum is also suitable for all skin types, including sensitive!This serum is trusted by our board of dermatologists. (Formulas and test results reviewed by a board of 8 dermatologists sponsored by Garnier SkinActive)It is suitable for Blemish-prone skin. Also suitable for Acne-prone skin.Our serum has a vegan formula, containing no animal-derived ingredients or by products. All Garnier products globally are officially approved by Cruelty Free International under the Leaping Bunny Programme, the leading organisation working to end animal testing worldwide, and the recognised Cruelty Free Gold Standard. Both the box and bottle are recyclable, and the box is made of FSC-approved cardboard.
Introducing our 1st charcoal serum! Formulated with 4% [AHA + BHA + Niacinamide], our serum improves appearance of residual marks and blemishes, and helps to resurfaces skin for smoother and more even-looking skin. This scientifically-proven formula helps mattify and visibly smooths skin texture, and is vegan* and suitable for all skin types: even sensitive!!*contains no animal-derived ingredients or by-products
Pack size: 30ML

Ingredients

967592 12, Aqua / Water, Alcohol Denat., Niacinamide, Glycerin, Propanediol, Sodium Hydroxide, Charcoal Powder, Hydroxyacetophenone, Hydroxyethylpiperazine Ethane Sulfonic Acid, Hydroxypropyl Guar, Caprylyl/Capryl Glucoside, Citric Acid, Lactic Acid, Phytic Acid, Polyglycerin-10, Polyglyceryl-10 Myristate, Polyglyceryl-10 Stearate, Sodium Dehydroacetate, Salicylic Acid, CI 17200 / Red 33, CI 19140 / Yellow 5, CI 42090 / Blue 1, Parfum / Fragrance, (F.I.L. Z298286/1)

Net Contents

30ml

Preparation and Usage

Apply to clean face and gently smooth into skin.Use morning and evening as a daily serum, or as a targeted treatment on spots.

