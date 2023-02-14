We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Athletic Brewing Co. Run Wild Alcohol Free Ipa 4X355ml

Athletic Brewing Co. Run Wild Alcohol Free Ipa 4X355ml
£6.00
£4.22/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Ahltic Brwng Co Run Wild Alc Free IPA 4x355ml
  • At Athletic Brewing Company we craft innovative recipes using only pure, all-natural ingredients in small batches at our custom, state-of-the-art breweries. Our intricate process lets you enjoy the refreshing taste of craft beer without the alcohol... so whether you've decided to cut alcohol out of your life for good, for a night, or for just one drink, Athletic Brewing Company provides an option without compromises.
  • Alcohol-Free Brew
  • Contains 65 kcal / can
  • Suitable for Vegans
  • Pack size: 1420ML

Information

Ingredients

Water, Malted Barley, Oats, Hops, Wheat, Yeast

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Number of uses

Each can contains 1 serving

Distributor address

  • Athletic Brewing Co. UK Limited,
  • 37 Vintage House,
  • Albert Embankment,
  • London,
  • SE1 7TL.

Net Contents

4 x 355ml

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 mlPer 355 ml
Energy71kJ272kJ
-17kcal65kcal
Fat0g0g
of which saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate3.9g14g
of which sugar1.8g6.4g
Fibre0g0g
Protein0g0.9g
Salt0g0.04g
Each can contains 1 serving--
3 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

All the taste, no alcohol

5 stars

This is without doubt one of the best tasting alcohol-free IPA's on the market. Athletic Brewing are also just a great company in general and I highly recommend checking out their website to see their other selection of beers.

Refressssshing!

5 stars

Super refreshing at any time! Can't wait to finish my workouts to drink one (or two) of those!

Best Alcohol-free IPA Available

5 stars

So happy these are finally available in the UK! Really impressive tasting alcohol-free beer. Classic American IPA flavour - you wouldn't know that it was alcohol-free. Will definitely be buying again.

