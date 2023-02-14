Athletic Brewing Co. Run Wild Alcohol Free Ipa 4X355ml

All the taste, no alcohol
This is without doubt one of the best tasting alcohol-free IPA's on the market. Athletic Brewing are also just a great company in general and I highly recommend checking out their website to see their other selection of beers.
Refressssshing!
Super refreshing at any time! Can't wait to finish my workouts to drink one (or two) of those!
Best Alcohol-free IPA Available
So happy these are finally available in the UK! Really impressive tasting alcohol-free beer. Classic American IPA flavour - you wouldn't know that it was alcohol-free. Will definitely be buying again.