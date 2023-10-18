Peckish Extra Goodness Energy Balls 12 Pack 840G

A complementary feed for wild birds gardenhealth.com/peckish

Pack size: 840G

Wheat Flour, Peanuts, Black Sunflower Seeds, Beef Tallow, Additives: Colourant, Peanut Flavouring

12 x Balls

Where to site

Site your feeder 2 metres from cover to make the feeder visible, whilst providing a safe place to retreat. Put out food at the start of the day to ensure that birds can replace the energy they have lost overnight. These energy balls are suitable for feeding on...

Feeders, Tables, The Ground

How to Use

Use in energy ball feeders, on bird tables and ground feeders away from pets and pests.

Feeding Tips

With food resources scarcer now, it is essential to feed garden birds all year round. Always ensure garden birds have plenty of fresh clean water for drinking and bathing.

Hygiene

- Clean feeding and drinking areas regularly with a mild disinfectant

- Keep food fresh and dry, removing any wet food to prevent the spread of bacteria and diseases

- Remember to wash hands after handling