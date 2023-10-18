We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Peckish Extra Goodness Energy Balls 12 Pack 840G

Peckish Extra Goodness Energy Balls 12 Pack 840G

No ratings yet
Write a review

£3.50

£4.17/kg

A complementary feed for wild birdsgardenhealth.com/peckish
Peckish® and Calvita® are registered trademarks of Westland Horticulture Limited©Westland Horticulture Limited 2022
Extra ProteinExtra SeedsExtra EnergyAdded Peanut AromaUse me with the peckish extra goodness feeder
Pack size: 840G

Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Peanuts, Black Sunflower Seeds, Beef Tallow, Additives: Colourant, Peanut Flavouring

Net Contents

12 x Balls

Preparation and Usage

Where to siteSite your feeder 2 metres from cover to make the feeder visible, whilst providing a safe place to retreat. Put out food at the start of the day to ensure that birds can replace the energy they have lost overnight. These energy balls are suitable for feeding on...Feeders, Tables, The GroundHow to UseUse in energy ball feeders, on bird tables and ground feeders away from pets and pests.Feeding TipsWith food resources scarcer now, it is essential to feed garden birds all year round. Always ensure garden birds have plenty of fresh clean water for drinking and bathing.Hygiene- Clean feeding and drinking areas regularly with a mild disinfectant- Keep food fresh and dry, removing any wet food to prevent the spread of bacteria and diseases- Remember to wash hands after handling

View all Wild & Domestic Bird Food & Accessories

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here