Magnum Classic Ice Creams 6 X 100Ml

Taste and structure have changed - for the bad ... Review from MAGNUM 20th February 2022 The recipe changed in the past recent months and it doesn't taste that delicious anymore. The chocolate has a flat taste, it is thinner too. The sugar is different and leaves an unpleasant taste in the mouth. The ice itself tastes strange. What was a real, powerful classic just got spoiled behind the back of customers by greedy and not very intelligent 'experts'. Unless you offer guarantees that things got back to what it was, this was my last buy of Magnums: you can cheat me only once.

Something has changed and not for the better Review from MAGNUM 16th January 2022 The "M" symbol/logo used to be embossed on the chocolate but recently it seldom is plus the chocolate coating seems to crack and flake off too easily. Is it thinner? Had I written a review two years ago it would have been five stars but the actual formula seems to have changed. I must admit we still buy the classic version but definitely not so enjoyable.

Never reduce the size! Review from MAGNUM 4th May 2021 The big size enables getting a whole lot of fab ice cream & chocolate combo in your mouth in one go! A gluttons dream. Never go the reduction way of so many food companies..... Magnums drawback is one cant resist eating too many in one sitting.

Amazing Taste Review from MAGNUM 13th June 2019 I love this ice-cream a lot. my kids love it too and they keep asking me to stick it up.

Love a tasty magnum Review from MAGNUM 11th July 2018 I rarely need an excuse to have a magnum as I just adore chocolate and ice cream but the glorious weather we have been having made it taste even better! One of my favourite parts of eating a magnum is the initial crack sound when you bite into the chocolate which then melts in your mouth. The vanilla ice cream makes the experience all the more enjoyable. Vanilla and choc9late are a match made in heaven. I have never been let down by a magnum, every magnum I have had has been just as good as the previous one. Definitely a timeless summer (or anytime really) treat.

More please! Review from MAGNUM 10th July 2018 Perfect for a hot summers day with creamy ice cream and thick milk chocolate. Would definitely recommend to everyone

Magnum classic Review from MAGNUM 9th July 2018 I thought Magnums were way smaller now than when I first tried one years ago and I'm correct. I feel totally ripped-off with every bite taken. Now they are less of a Magnum hit, heading more towards a pellet or bb hit. For those of us who once loved the size and experience, it's now deceptively smaller and not at all satisfying. Will not be buying Companies need to get the message and the only message they usually hear and take notice of is the one attached to sales.

Drifting away in chocolate bliss Review from MAGNUM 9th July 2018 Surely there is no adult in the UK who hasn't tried a Magnum Classic? If there is, you don't know what you're missing! From the satisfying 'crack' when you take your first bite, to the smooth ice cream that melts in your mouth, this is a classic for a reason. I always associate Magnums with taking 5 minutes of "me time" and switching off from the kids and life's demands. It still lets me drift away for those precious minutes and for that I love it. The only reason I haven't given 5 stars is that these seem quite a bit smaller than they used to be (which may be good for my waistline but not my chocolate cravings!).