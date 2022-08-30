We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Clubcard Price

Magnum Classic Ice Creams 6 X 100Ml

4.8(105)Write a review
image 1 of Magnum Classic Ice Creams 6 X 100Ml
£4.40
£0.73/100ml

Product Description

  • Ice cream with vanilla from Madagascar coated with milk chocolate (28%)
  • Here at Magnum, we believe that a day without pleasure is a day lost. Experience rich chocolate and velvety smooth ice cream; providing the signature Magnum "crack" that pleasure seekers love with every bite. This indulgent frozen dessert contains vanilla from Madagascar coated in creamy milk chocolate made with the highest quality cocoa beans certified by the Rainforest Alliance, a winning combination for pleasure seekers and chocolate experts. Excellence is achieved when you care about every detail. That’s why we select the most exclusive ingredients and expert hands to create every one of our products with passion and precision. We work closely with the Rainforest Alliance to make sure our products are made with ingredients that are responsibly sourced. Our cocoa beans have a long way to go before they become Magnum chocolate. It’s about quality and sustainability throughout every step of the journey. You can find more about Magnum's sustainability initiatives by scanning our on-pack QR code. Since 1989, pleasure seekers around the world have been discovering Magnum ice cream. Magnum boasts a wide range of frozen desserts: from the delicious Magnum Almond and White Chocolate to the luxurious Double Gold Caramel Billionaire and innovative Remix ice creams. Have you tried the other Magnum ranges? Indulge in a tasty snack with Magnum Mini ice cream. Looking for the perfect night-in companion? Treat yourself to a decadent Magnum ice cream tub. Finally, our velvety Magnum Vegan ice creams are the perfect indulgent vegan treat. Which ice cream will satisfy your indulgence? Explore more Magnum frozen treats, free yourself, and be #TrueToPleasure.
  • Magnum Classic: the perfect balance of cracking Magnum chocolate and velvety smooth vanilla ice cream
  • This ice cream with a Belgian milk chocolate coating is made from the highest quality ingredients by expert hands with passion and precision
  • Discover a world of indulgence anytime with this ice cream stick – the essential Magnum experience
  • Made with the highest quality cocoa beans, the cracking chocolate used on this ice cream stick is certified by the Rainforest Alliance and will satisfy chocolate lovers
  • This gluten free frozen dessert features velvety smooth ice cream flavoured with authentic Madagascan vanilla
  • Pack contains 6 Magnum Classic ice cream sticks
  • Pack size: 600ML

Information

Ingredients

Reconstituted skimmed MILK, sugar, water, cocoa butter¹, cocoa mass¹, coconut fat, glucose-fructose syrup, glucose syrup, whole MILK powder, whey solids (MILK), butter oil (MILK), emulsifiers (E471, SOY lecithin, E476), exhausted vanilla bean pieces, stabilisers (guar gum, locust bean gum, carrageenan), natural vanilla flavouring¹ (with MILK), flavouring, colour (carotenes). May contain almond. Gluten free. ¹Rainforest Alliance Certified™

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in CAPITALS

Storage

Store at -18°C

Produce of

Poland

Name and address

  • Unilever UK
  • Magnum
  • Freepost ADM3940
  • London SW1A 1YR.
  • Careline 0800 731 1507
  • Unilever Ireland Ltd,

Return to

  • Unilever UK,
  • Magnum,
  • Freepost ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Unilever Ireland Ltd,
  • 20 Riverwalk,
  • National Digital Park,
  • Citywest Business Campus,
  • Dublin 24.

Net Contents

600 ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g UnpreparedPer 100ml UnpreparedPer Serving Unprepared%* per portion**
Energy (kJ)1286 kJ964 kJ964 kJ11%
Energy (kcal)307 kcal230 kcal230 kcal0%
Fat (g)19 g14 g14 g20%
of which saturates (g)13 g9.8 g9.8 g49%
Carbohydrate (g)30 g23 g23 g9%
of which sugars (g)27 g20 g20 g22%
Protein (g)3.3 g2.5 g2.5 g5%
Salt (g)0.12 g0.09 g0.09 g2%
1 portion = 100 g e. (Pack contains 6 portions)----
105 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Taste and structure have changed - for the bad ...

1 stars

Review from MAGNUM

The recipe changed in the past recent months and it doesn't taste that delicious anymore. The chocolate has a flat taste, it is thinner too. The sugar is different and leaves an unpleasant taste in the mouth. The ice itself tastes strange. What was a real, powerful classic just got spoiled behind the back of customers by greedy and not very intelligent 'experts'. Unless you offer guarantees that things got back to what it was, this was my last buy of Magnums: you can cheat me only once.

Something has changed and not for the better

2 stars

Review from MAGNUM

The "M" symbol/logo used to be embossed on the chocolate but recently it seldom is plus the chocolate coating seems to crack and flake off too easily. Is it thinner? Had I written a review two years ago it would have been five stars but the actual formula seems to have changed. I must admit we still buy the classic version but definitely not so enjoyable.

Never reduce the size!

5 stars

Review from MAGNUM

The big size enables getting a whole lot of fab ice cream & chocolate combo in your mouth in one go! A gluttons dream. Never go the reduction way of so many food companies..... Magnums drawback is one cant resist eating too many in one sitting.

Never reduce the size!

5 stars

Review from MAGNUM

The big size enables getting a whole lot of fab ice cream & chocolate combo in your mouth in one go! A gluttons dream. Never go the reduction way of so many food companies..... Magnums drawback is one cant resist eating too many in one sitting.

Amazing Taste

5 stars

Review from MAGNUM

I love this ice-cream a lot. my kids love it too and they keep asking me to stick it up.

Love a tasty magnum

5 stars

Review from MAGNUM

I rarely need an excuse to have a magnum as I just adore chocolate and ice cream but the glorious weather we have been having made it taste even better! One of my favourite parts of eating a magnum is the initial crack sound when you bite into the chocolate which then melts in your mouth. The vanilla ice cream makes the experience all the more enjoyable. Vanilla and choc9late are a match made in heaven. I have never been let down by a magnum, every magnum I have had has been just as good as the previous one. Definitely a timeless summer (or anytime really) treat.

More please!

5 stars

Review from MAGNUM

Perfect for a hot summers day with creamy ice cream and thick milk chocolate. Would definitely recommend to everyone

Magnum classic

1 stars

Review from MAGNUM

I thought Magnums were way smaller now than when I first tried one years ago and I'm correct. I feel totally ripped-off with every bite taken. Now they are less of a Magnum hit, heading more towards a pellet or bb hit. For those of us who once loved the size and experience, it's now deceptively smaller and not at all satisfying. Will not be buying Companies need to get the message and the only message they usually hear and take notice of is the one attached to sales.

Drifting away in chocolate bliss

4 stars

Review from MAGNUM

Surely there is no adult in the UK who hasn't tried a Magnum Classic? If there is, you don't know what you're missing! From the satisfying 'crack' when you take your first bite, to the smooth ice cream that melts in your mouth, this is a classic for a reason. I always associate Magnums with taking 5 minutes of "me time" and switching off from the kids and life's demands. It still lets me drift away for those precious minutes and for that I love it. The only reason I haven't given 5 stars is that these seem quite a bit smaller than they used to be (which may be good for my waistline but not my chocolate cravings!).

Five minutes peace

5 stars

Review from MAGNUM

Surely most people have tried a classic magnum before but have you really sat down, taken time for yourself and thought about nothing apart from you and the Classic ice cream? From the crunch and snap of the luxuriously rich chocolate coating to the creamy and ever so moreish ice cream in the centre. The senses were on full alert. I was able to really experience five minutes of just me time. Let's just say the box of 4 didn't last that long. I would recommend to anyone who hasn't had one of these to get to the shop sharpish! And also where have you been? Definitely the top runner in terms of ice cream for me. The classics are always the best.

1-10 of 105 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

