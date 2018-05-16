S.Pellegrino Sparkling Mineral Water 6X0.5L

The best sparkling water
With out doubt the softest sparkling water available. More to the point the tesco price is the best price.The best sparkling water
Best Before End: See Side of FilmpackStore in a Clean, Cool, Dry and Odourless Place, Away from Direct Sunlight and Freezing Temperature
6 x 500ml ℮
|Typical Values
|Typical Analysis (mg/L)
|Sulphate SO4^2-
|401
|Bicarbonate HCO3-
|244
|Calcium Ca^2+
|166
|Chloride CI-
|49.6
|Magnesium Mg2+
|49.5
|Sodium Na+
|30.0
|Silica Residue SiO^2
|7.3
|Strontium Sr^2+
|2.9
|Nitrate NO3-
|2.8
|Potassium K+
|2.1
|Fluoride F-
|0.5
|Total Dissolved Solids (at 180°C: mg/L
|853
|pH at the source:
|7.7
