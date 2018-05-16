We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

S.Pellegrino Sparkling Mineral Water 6X0.5L

£3.95
£0.13/100ml

Product Description

  • Carbonated Natural Mineral Water
  • Enhance your moments
  • Pack size: 3000ML

Information

Storage

Best Before End: See Side of FilmpackStore in a Clean, Cool, Dry and Odourless Place, Away from Direct Sunlight and Freezing Temperature

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • Sanpellegrino S.P.A.,
  • San Pellegrino Terme (BG),
  • Località Ruspino,
  • Italy.
  • PO Box No 207,

Return to

  • UK Consumer Enquires (Mon-Fri 9am - 5pm):
  • Freephone - 0800 000030
  • PO Box No 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY.
  • Ireland: Stafford Lynch Ltd.,
  • Unit 101,
  • Northwest Business Park,
  • Ballycoolin,
  • Dublin,
  • D15 NN20.
  • REL: (+353) 1 8023 100

Net Contents

6 x 500ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesTypical Analysis (mg/L)
Sulphate SO4^2-401
Bicarbonate HCO3-244
Calcium Ca^2+166
Chloride CI-49.6
Magnesium Mg2+49.5
Sodium Na+30.0
Silica Residue SiO^27.3
Strontium Sr^2+2.9
Nitrate NO3-2.8
Potassium K+2.1
Fluoride F-0.5
Total Dissolved Solids (at 180°C: mg/L853
pH at the source:7.7
The best sparkling water

5 stars

With out doubt the softest sparkling water available. More to the point the tesco price is the best price.The best sparkling water

