Fragata Kalamata Olives With Olive Oil 50G

Fragata Kalamata Olives With Olive Oil 50G
£1.00
£NaN/null

Product Description

  • Fragata Kalamata Olives with Olive Oil 50g
  • Pack size: 50G

Information

Ingredients

Kalamata Olives, Sea Salt, Extra Virgin Olive Oil (0.6%), Acidity Regulator: Lactic Acid

Storage

Store in a cool dry placeBest before end: see pot

Warnings

  • May contain stones

Recycling info

Lid. Recycle Pot. Recycle

Importer address

  • A.Camacho UK Ltd,
  • Great Cambourne,
  • Cambs.,
  • CB23 6JN,
  • UK.

Distributor address

Return to

  • www.fragata.co.uk

Net Contents

50g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy1097 kJ/266kcal
Fat27.5g
of which saturates3.3g
Carbohydrates2.1g
of which sugars0g
Protein1.6g
Salt3.5g

Safety information

