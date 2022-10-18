We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Vocation Brewery Mint Chocolate Stout 330Ml

4.3(3)Write a review
Vocation Brewery Mint Chocolate Stout 330Ml
£4.00
£12.12/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Beer
  • Luxurious minty and bittersweet flavours give way to a sophisticated after dinner style dark chocolate. Enhanced by barrel ageing over 9 months in bourbon.
  • Your Beer, Our Vocation
  • A brewery is just another factory making a product. It's our people and their passion that make this our vocation.
  • Special Release
  • Mint Decadent Cocoa
  • Pack size: 0.33L

Information

Allergy Information

  • Allergens: Malted Barley (Gluten), Wheat (Gluten), Oats (Gluten)

Alcohol Units

4.0

ABV

12.2% vol

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Store coolBest before: See neck

Preparation and Usage

  • Drink fresh
  • Pour carefully

Warnings

  • MAY CONTAIN SEDIMENT

Name and address

  • Brewed and canned by:
  • Vocation Brewery Ltd.,
  • Craggs Country Business Park,
  • New Road,
  • Cragg Vale,
  • Hebden Bridge,

Return to

  • Vocation Brewery Ltd.,
  • Craggs Country Business Park,
  • New Road,
  • Cragg Vale,
  • Hebden Bridge,
  • HX7 5TT.
  • VOCATIONBREWERY.COM

Net Contents

330ml ℮

Safety information

MAY CONTAIN SEDIMENT

View all Craft Beer

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

3 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Better than expected

4 stars

Initially a bit cautious about this in case it was too sweet but should have trusted Vocation, who seem to be rather good at novel stout recipes.

A stout choice

5 stars

Great taste & aroma. Only for the responsible drinker.

Its a bit like one of those thick mint chocolates

4 stars

Its a bit like one of those thick mint chocolates you get the ones that have little tiny bits of mint in them but very subtle. Not as strong as an after eight. Its bubblier than i thought and then you have this bourboun spurit smell in the back ground and slight after taste. Prob 8/10. Worth puring half a wine glass to appreciate it. Did nt feel like 12.2 percent.

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here