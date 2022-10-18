Vocation Brewery Mint Chocolate Stout 330Ml

Better than expected
Initially a bit cautious about this in case it was too sweet but should have trusted Vocation, who seem to be rather good at novel stout recipes.
A stout choice
Great taste & aroma. Only for the responsible drinker.
Its a bit like one of those thick mint chocolates
Its a bit like one of those thick mint chocolates you get the ones that have little tiny bits of mint in them but very subtle. Not as strong as an after eight. Its bubblier than i thought and then you have this bourboun spurit smell in the back ground and slight after taste. Prob 8/10. Worth puring half a wine glass to appreciate it. Did nt feel like 12.2 percent.