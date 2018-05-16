We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Piccolo Organic Squeezy Fruit Tropical Kids 4X90g

Piccolo Organic Squeezy Fruit Tropical Kids 4X90g
£4.00
£1.11/100g

Per 90g

Energy
249kJ
59kcal
3%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 277kJ/65kcal

Product Description

  • A blend of apple, pineapple, banana, mango and acerola purée
  • We donate 10% of profits to charities supporting local families.
  • Fruity & fun for little monsters on the run
  • A totally tropical fruit blend popped in a handy pouch. Why not grab a squeezy fruit & play these fun games?
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • EU Organic - ES-ECO-020-CV, EU/Non EU Agriculture
  • Always Organic
  • 100% real whole fruit
  • 1 of 5 a day
  • No Fridge Needed
  • Nothing scary inside!
  • No bits
  • No nasties
  • Nutritionist Approved
  • Lunchbox Friendly
  • Eat well only 59 kcal per pouch
  • Source of vitamin C
  • No added sugar
  • Gluten free
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 360G
  • Source of vitamin C
  • No added sugar

Information

Ingredients

Apple Purée* 45%, Pineapple Purée* 24%, Banana Purée* 15%, Mango Purée* 15%, Acerola Purée* 1%, *Organic

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store at room temperature. Once opened keep refrigerated and consume within 24 hours.

Produce of

Manufactured in the EU

Warnings

  • Warning: This cap could be a potential choking hazard. If the pouch looks damaged or inflated do not consume and return the pouch to the address below.

Recycling info

Box. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Manufactured for:
  • Piccolo Foods Europe SRL,
  • Via Vittorio Veneto 65,
  • 33100 Udine,
  • Italy.

Importer address

  • Piccolo Foods Ltd,
  • 582 Honeypot Lane,
  • Stanmore,
  • HA7 1JS,
  • England.

Return to

  • Piccolo Foods Ltd,
  • 582 Honeypot Lane,
  • Stanmore,
  • HA7 1JS,
  • England.
  • WWW.MYLITTLEPICCOLO.COM

Net Contents

4 x 90g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gNRV%†
Energy277kJ/65kcal
Fat0g
Of which saturates0g
Carbohydrate15g
Of which sugars**13g
Fibre1g
Protein<0.5g
Salt0g
Vitamin C14mg18%
**Only naturally occurring sugars--
†NRV - Nutrient Reference Value of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)--

Safety information

