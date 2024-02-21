Ben's Original Szechuan Fried Rice One Pan Rice Meal 250g

Steamed parboiled long grain rice with black mushroom, sweetcorn and spices. We're working hard towards our ambition to have 100% of our packaging recyclable, reusable or compostable. The rice in this pouch has been grown as part of our sustainability programme. Visit bensoriginal.co.uk to find out more.

We've selected an exciting range of sophisticated rice dishes from around the world - and made them quick and easy to re-create at home. Our One Pan Creations expertly combine a selection of vegetables, seasoning & spices and perfectly steamed rice, bursting with flavour. Simply add your favourite meat and veggies, and in a few easy steps, serve up a delicious meal in minutes. *Winner of Convenience Category. Survey of 8,000 people by Kantar.

A seat at the table for all. At Ben's Original™, our goal is not just to bring you the world's best rice. We also believe everyone deserves a seat at the table - which is why we're helping provide underserved communities with access to nutritious food and supporting increased diversity in the food industry. Visit bensoriginal.co.uk to find out more.

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Pan Fry 10 Minutes 2 Main Dish Portions Chilli rating - 3 No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives Suitable for vegetarians

Pack size: 250G

Steamed Parboiled Long Grain Rice (81%), Red Pepper (5.9%), Sweetcorn (5.9%), Rehydrated Black Mushroom, Sunflower Oil, Soya Sauce Powder (Soya Beans, Wheat, Salt), Onion Powder, Spices, Natural Flavouring, Colours (Paprika Extract, Plain Caramel), Salt, Sugar, Garlic Powder Toasted, Yeast Extract, Smoked Paprika Powder, Rehydrated Lemongrass

Contains: Soya, Wheat

UK

2 Servings

250g ℮

Just Add: 2 Garlic cloves 1 Green or red pepper 2-3 Spring onions 200g Chicken Create Your Meal (with our suggested ingredients, or choose your own!) This rice helps you create a delicious and wholesome meal that can be enjoyed any day of the week. 1. Dice and brown your choice of protein in a pan with a little oil. Chicken goes well, but feel free to get creative. 2. Add 2 cloves of chopped garlic, along with your favourite sliced or diced veggies, and stir until cooked. 3. Squeeze the pouch to separate the rice open and stir in. Add 10 ml of water and stir until the water has almost evaporated 4. Check the protein is cooked through, then (optional) add a garnish of chopped red chilli and extra spring onions- and you're ready to serve!

