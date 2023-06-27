We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Sanex Men Skin Health Sensitive Care 6In1 Shower Gel 400Ml

Sanex Men Skin Health Sensitive Care 6In1 Shower Gel 400Ml

4.5(194)
£2.70

£0.68/100ml

Sanex Men Skin Health Sens Care 6in1 S/G 400ml Protect your sensitive skin and help to keep it healthy when you shower with Sanex Men Skin Health Sensitive Care Shower Gel. This body wash for sensitive skin is designed to protect your skin and help reduce the risk of irritation. The formula in this shower gel for sensitive skin is enriched with skin natural moisturisers to enhance your skin’s natural hydration, leaving it feeling healthy and protected.The shower gel for sensitive skin is a 6-in-1 body wash for men that you can use on your body, face, hair and for shaving. It also moisturises and conditions. Apart from having 6-in-1 amazing uses, this dermatologically tested body wash for sensitive skin respects your skin’s natural pH and contains 0% sulphates*.Try Sanex to keep your skin performing at its healthy best.*Does not contain sulphate-based surfactants
Sanex Men Skin Health Sensitive Care Shower Gel protects skin and helps reduce the risk of irritation. The sensitive shower gel has skin natural moisturisers to enhance your skin’s natural hydration.
KEEPS SENSITIVE SKIN PROTECTED: Protect your sensitive skin and help to keep it healthy when you shower with Sanex Men Skin Health Sensitive Care Shower Gel.REDUCES RISK OF IRRITATION: Our sensitive shower gel for men is designed to protect your skin and help reduce the risk of irritation.ENHANCES NATURAL HYDRATION: The formula in this men’s body wash is enriched with skin natural moisturisers to enhance your skin’s natural hydration, leaving it feeling healthy and protected.6-IN-1 BENEFITS: Our sensitive shower gel has 6-in-1 uses. You can use on your body, face, hair and for shaving. It also moisturises and conditions.RESPECTS SKIN: This dermatologically tested men’s body wash respects your skin’s natural pH and contains 0% sulphates*. *Does not contain sulphate-based surfactants
Pack size: 400ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Glycerin, Sodium C14-16 Olefin Sulfonate, Sodium Lactate, Lactic Acid, Parfum, Sodium Benzoate, Poloxamer 124, Sodium PCA, Caprylyl Glycol, Zinc Sulfate.

Net Contents

400ml

Preparation and Usage

For best use, wet your body and apply the Shower Gel to your skin. Massage it to lather before rinsing it thoroughly.

